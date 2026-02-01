Sabrina Carpenter bagged a whopping six nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend and Record of the Year for “Manchild,” making her one of the most nominated artists of the night. Her red carpet look, however, proved she’s also in the running for something else: Best Dressed.

Sabrina’s Ethereal Gown

The “House Tour” songstress loves a glam look, especially on the red carpet. In fact, her fave style move has been rewearing outfits previously debuted by legends such as Marilyn Monroe and Cher. At the 2026 Grammys, however, she seemed more comfortable pioneering a look versus recreating one.

On music’s biggest night, Carpenter wore a custom silver Valentino gown that featured three takes on “naked dressing.” It had a diaphanous crystal-encrusted capelet that dipped into a V-neckline. It also showcased a floral bodice with even more embellishment. Meanwhile, her serpentine skirt gave the look movement with tiers of bedazzled ruffles. The overall look was free-spirited and ethereal, as expected from Alessandro Michele’s Valentino.

Though her dress wasn’t low on sparkle, the “Espresso” hitmaker completed her look with even more bling, including diamond drop earrings and rings with massive stones.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Her Soft Glam

To match the romantic vibe of her dress, Carpenter styled her hair in a messy, wispy ponytail with tendrils framing her face.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

As for her beauty look, the pop icon didn’t stray too far from her signature blush-focused look. She added pink touches via her pink lipstick and lots of babydoll blush, and kept everything bare save for mascara and hints of glistening white shadow in the corners of her eyes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since she’s also slated to perform at the awards show, Carpenter will likely change into a second look.

Regardless of what she wears or how the night goes, she’s already a winner.