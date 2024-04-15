There’s no stopping Sabrina Carpenter. After months of opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, AKA the “Taybrina era,” and going viral for her “Nonsense” adlib outros, which she famously tailors to each locale, she’s back on stages once again. This time, she popped up in the desert for Coachella 2024’s opening weekend.

Carpenter took the festival stage on Friday, April 12, and wowed the crowd several times over. This was largely due to her A+ set list, of course, but it was also because of her multiple outfit changes.

Sabrina’s Shades Of Beige

Even before the TikTok-aided rise of coquettecore, Carpenter has carved her space among fashion’s most discerning as an icon of girlhood. Thus far, her oft-cutesy ensembles have included heart-shaped cut-outs, ruffled bloomers, and bows, coquette’s most recognizable symbol.

For her Coachella performance, however, Carpenter veered from her signature style. Instead, she went for a bit more bite. Replacing her usual frills, the singer rocked a Roberto Cavalli snakeskin jacket in tan and butter tones, which she layered over a bedazzled top with a fringed hem. The sparkly silver number perfectly matched her crystal-encrusted microphone — a performer’s ultimate accessory.

Playing homage to the late designer, whose passing was announced earlier that day, Carpenter wore a pleated micro mini also from Cavalli. Complete with a super-short hemline, the waistband was embellished with bejeweled panthers, the Italian house’s iconic logo.

Her Glitzy Undies

No stranger to short-short hemlines, Carpenter made sure to wear undies worth flaunting. Adding even more sparkle to her already glitzy desert look, the pop star added a bejeweled bra and matching panties. And it was absolutely the right choice — there’s one place to wear bedazzled underwear, it’s definitely Coachella.

Sabrina’s “Feather”-Coded Look

Changing into another Cavalli number, the “Feather” singer leaned into the theme of her hit song. She wore a little white dress (the spring equivalent of an LBD) that was positively befeathered, with plumes attached to the sleeves and hem. Adding even more texture, its heart-shaped bodice was blanketed in crystals.

She topped off the look with a diaphanous robe with — surprise, surprise — more feathers. She further merchandised the ensemble with white platform boots that, like the rest of her on-stage uniform, were also completely yassified. A winning Coachella debut.