Sabrina Carpenter low-key slays every time she steps out. And I’m not the only one who thinks so — just ask Fashion Twitter, which has dubbed the musician’s style “Bratz girl fashion.”

Strangely enough, Carpenter’s style isn’t celebrated as much as it should be. That can (and must) be remedied — especially, given that the “Nonsense” singer has been steadily cementing her status as a fashion week regular, attending New York and Paris legs to sit in the front row of her favorite designers’ shows.

She also rocked her Met Gala appearance, adding brownie points to the fashion set. Plus, she’s been dressed by some of fashion’s most coveted designers, turning out on red carpets like a pro. The most fascinating — and utterly enjoyable — part of seeing her style evolution, however, is that she seems totally in-tuned with her personal style.

The Tall Girl star loves all sorts of cut-outs, from subtle and tiny to utterly exaggerated; she enjoys co-ord sets and bra tops; and she can glam up any look with her expert play on materials and textures. She definitely has her own fashion DNA, often leaning towards edgy glam Barbie.

Ahead, 15 of Carpenter’s best outfits from the red carpet and beyond. Because it’s time to recognize the artist’s style for what it is: a big slay.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Straight from Paco Rabanne’s Fall 2023 runway, Carpenter’s Oscars after-party look was a saucy sheer number equipped with bejeweled nipple pasties (a favorite of the night). Plus, the skirt’s low-cut draping made her look like a Greek statue.

2023 Billboard Women In Music Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Let’s all take a moment for this masterclass in proportions. Flawlessly elongating her silhouette, the “Nonsense” singer wore a teeny crop top with billowing sleeve details, paired with a micro mini with a long train.

2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party Steven Simione/FilmMagic/Getty Images Carpenter covered her crop top and undies co-ord set with a see-through, sequined mini skirt, to serve the popular no-pants look. Only she could turn the cheugy chevron print into something cool and current.

2023 Grammy’s After-Party Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mastering another of-the-moment trend, the Girl Meets World alum wore a saucy bra top and skirt set (with hip cut-outs, to boot) equipped with Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosettes. A slay from every angle.

PFW Spring 2023 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The sequin and lace mini dress itself — with its shiny tiered ruffles — is already a scene-stealer. But styling the ‘fit with messy bangs and platform peep-toes only added to its effortlessly girly-punk vibe.

PFW Spring 2023 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Proving she has major range, Carpenter went the Barbie doll route in a two-tone rose mini dress with cut-outs and yet another flowy train. Cue: Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”

The Fashion Awards 2022 Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Serving high fashion, Carpenter wore a hooded Alberta Ferretti jumpsuit to the 2022 Fashion Awards. Even decked in a subdued mustard hue, she still stole the show.

2022 MTV VMAs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carpenter looked like a ‘70s relic in this Moschino dress, but the huge waist cut-outs and whimsically playful floral embroidery made it feel modern.

2022 American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In this silver Oscar de la Renta bra and shorts set — equipped with hundreds of crystal embellishments — Carpenter was the picture of glamour.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sorry, but I think this is Carpenter’s best look yet. The bow details, thigh-high slits, and waist-baring side cut-outs — a major slay.

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Carpenter dazzled in a shimmery halter neck gown with a high, high slit. She also went for her favorite shoe style, the towering platform.

2022 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With all-over sequins and rhinestones, the singer’s gilded Paco Rabanne 2022 Met Gala ‘fit looked like it, too, belonged in a museum.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carpenter’s Savage X Fenty Show look may just be a simple white tee, but with that studded belt and bold red lip? It’s a sizzling (pantsless) take I bet RiRi herself appreciated.

NYFW Spring 2022 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The Tall Girl star wore a red-on-red patent leather coat and turtleneck dress to attend NYFW. Merchandised with white pointed pumps, Carpenter never looked so chic.

2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you ever need proof that Carpenter is ahead of the fashion curve, here she was in 2020 taking on the exposed undies trend that’s all over today. Coincidence? I think not.