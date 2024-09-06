Sabrina Carpenter Rocked This Year's Biggest Print In A $19K Trench

Sabrina Carpenter just made her W Magazine cover debut for their Fall Fashion Issue. This comes on the heels of her latest album, Short n’ Sweet snagging the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. The album was officially released on Aug. 23 but Carpenter’s singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” have been dominating the music industry the entire summer.

Now as we head into fall, it doesn’t look like Carpenter has plans of going anywhere anytime soon. In addition to having the No.1 album, she’s quickly becoming a fashion darling. From sitting front row at Loewe’s Menswear show in Paris to walking in Vogue World’s annual runway show earlier this summer, we’re seeing a whole new high-fashion side of the rising pop star.

Sabrina’s W Magazine Cover

Carpenter worked with French stylist Charlotte Collet to style her spread shot by photographer Zoë Ghertner. In the cover image, Carpenter is seen wearing a Dior brown leopard trench coat — two of fall’s biggest trends in one. The camel calfskin coat retails for a whopping $19,500 on the brand’s website. While most likely not affordable for the average person, one can still dream.

Sabrina’s Edgy Babydoll Looks

Typically when we see Carpenter, we’re used to seeing her in micro mini shorts, lingerie, and babydoll dresses. This shoot, although it didn’t stray too far from her usual style, was a bit different from all of her previous looks.

Carpenter managed to wear designers like Dior, Gucci, Loewe, and Versace all while staying true to her personal style. She wore two mini dresses for the shoot showed a lot of leg. The first is a black contrast collar silk mini from Versace. She styled the short dress with a pair of black buckled kitten heels from Roger Vivier.

Her second babydoll look was a polka-dot pink and black dress by Marc Jacobs. Carpenter was previously the face of the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 campaign. For this image, the singer’s hairstyle was plumped up for maximum volume.

Sabrina’s Micro Mini Shorts Set

It wouldn’t be a Sabrina Carpenter shoot without a micro mini short moment. For this look, Carpenter wore a tailored Gucci two-piece set in yellow. Her signature bangs were left undone but the rest of her hair pulled back in a loose style.

I’d say for that her very first W Magazine cover shoot — from the on-trend leopard jacket to staying true to her signature style — Carpenter nailed it.