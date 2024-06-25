Sabrina Carpenter is having a great week in the fashion capital of the world. The “Espresso? singer just hit her first Billboard Hot 100 number one hit with her song “Please Please Please.” And while her hard work was finally paying itself off, she soaked it all in by doing some high-profile, fun, fashion-filled things — hitting all of the major stops along Paris fashion week.

Carpenter began by sitting front row at Louis Vuitton’s Menswear show in an all white tailored look by the label. She then walked her first Vogue World runway yesterday in an adorable head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit. And just one day before that — on June 22nd — the singer-songwriter attended the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in a stunning mint green cutout gown from the designer. Carpenter is quickly becoming a fashion darling so it was no surprise to see her thriving during one of the industry’s most glamorous times.

Sabrina’s Belted Loewe Gown

Carpenter showed up to the Loewe photo call wearing a high-neck belted gown by the Spanish brand. She worked with wardrobe stylist, Jared Ellner to achieve the look (who also styled Emma Chamberlain on her recent Rick Owens look).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The sleeveless mint green dress featured deep cutouts along the waist and back that were met by a large gold belt buckle that hit right in the center midriff. The belt didn’t really serve an actual function (since it wasn’t a real belt) other than being a perfectly proportioned optical illusion. The dangling part of the belt was black to break up the all sea foam green look.

Carpenter wore her hair pulled back with her bangs and some loose tendrils framing her face. She had her makeup done the way she typically does — with a nude berry lip and a soft cat-eye.

She kept accessories minimal with a Cartier gold ring on her middle finger.

The Dress In Question

Carpenter’s exact dress was also worn recently by one of the most famous supermodels in history: Naomi Campbell. Campbell wore the gown in May while attending Vanity Fair’s “Women in Cinema” event in Cannes. Similar to Carpenter, the supermodel wore her hair pull back with face framing loose tendrils and minimal accessories as she posed on the red carpet.

Even though the two wore the same dress, they have approximately a one foot height difference between them. It just goes to show how far a little tailoring can get you.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Campbell has had decades of experience working with the most storied designers all over the world. And I must say that Carpenter isn’t doing such a bad job for someone who is just at the beginning. I’m looking forward to seeing what other icons the star channels along the way.