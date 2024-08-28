Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated new album, Short n’ Sweet, finally dropped last week, and it’s an eargasm of different genres strewn into a 12-track playlist. From her pop hit “Espresso,” she goes a little country with “Coincidence,” and even a bit bluegrass with “Slim Pickins.”

While she dipped her toes into a buffet of sounds for this project, her wardrobe choices to promote it have been extremely consistent. They also all lean into her album’s title — at least, half of it. Because while they’re all very short, there’s absolutely nothing sweet about them.

If other artists have de facto uniforms for their different eras, Carpenter’s motif for this new body of work seems to be lingerie. She doesn’t discriminate either. She’s stripped to ruched panties on her album art, flaunted her bra on her press tour, and worn a babydoll dress on a night out. Behold, Carpenter’s series of intimates-inspired — or rather, intimates-only — looks so far.

Sabrina’s Corset & Lace Panties

On Monday, Aug. 26, Carpenter asked her Instagram followers: “What is your short n’ sweet top 3???” In the accompanying photo, she wore an immaculate all-white look; a corset top over lacy intimates including an off-the-shoulder lace bra and matching cheeky lace panties.

Her Exposed Bra Look

On Friday, Aug. 23, the day her album dropped, Carpenter appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s viral YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date. While she was way more covered than usual in a preppy schoolgirl look (a button-up with a pleated skirt), she still managed to flaunt lingerie by wearing a plaid bra over her blouse, of course.

Her Sheer Babydoll Dress

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

A coquette queen to the core, the “Please Please Please” songstress loves saccharine babydoll dresses — so much so that she wears them to attend friends’ birthday parties. Naturally, she modeled one as part of her album promo.

Carpenter slipped into a plunging confection (in baby pink, no less) with a mini bow and ruffled trim. Plus, peep her accessory of choice: furry pink handcuffs strewn on the floor.

Her Ruched Panties & Garter

Aside from her OG album, Carpenter also released a limited-edition bonus track vinyl. On the cover, she wore a baby blue crop top with puffy sleeves pulled down for an off-the-shoulder effect. Leaning into the pantsless look, she wore nothing but ruched panties in the same cloudy hue — replete with a thigh garter.

Denim-On-Denim Undies

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

One of the first photos she used to tease her album was a racy take on the Canadian tuxedo. Her denim-on-denim look included a teeny denim bra and matching Daisy Dukes. This should’ve been fans’ first clue that she was entering a new scantily clad phase.

One word: obsessed.