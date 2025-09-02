Sabrina Carpenter stripped down to lingerie in her "Tears" music video.

Sabrina Carpenter is nothing if not consistent. When the Man’s Best Friend singer creates a music video, fans can reliably count on three things: an iconic film reference, a man’s death, and a risqué costume. On Aug. 29, Carpenter released her music video for “Tears” — and yes, it checked every box.

“Tears” may be Carpenter’s horniest song yet. (A major feat, considering her lyrics in “Juno.”) Of course, she paired the sexy track with a music video to match. In the video, Carpenter stripped down to two skimpy lingerie looks, perfectly matching the vibe of her new album.

Sabrina’s Lacy Lingerie

In the “Tears” music video, Carpenter took on the role of a damsel in distress who transformed into a pole-dancing, boyfriend-murdering leading lady (with the help of Colman Domingo and a haunted house full of drag queens, of course).

The short film’s plot pays tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Carpenter’s first outfit mirrored a look worn by the film’s star, Susan Sarandon. Carpenter started out in a tailored suit in her signature pastel blue shade. She paired the sophisticated look with a wide-brimmed white hat, sheer tights, and white Mary Jane heels.

But as the video continued, disembodied hands helped the singer strip down to her undergarments: a white bustier bra with green, vine-like embroidery and lacy bloomers. Garters and a pair of sheer gloves completed her provocative look.

Sabrina’s Fringe Dress

Later in the video, Carpenter changed into another barely-there ensemble. This time, she chose to embrace all the glitz and glam in a disco-themed fit, an archival look from Victoria’s Secret that was previously worn by Naomi Campbell in 2003.

Carpenter wore a lilac bra and matching ruffled panties. She layered a silver fringe dress on top, but the backless silhouette exposed her undies. More glittery fringe encircled her arms, creating a bell sleeve effect. Metallic silver heels rounded off the sexy, sparkling ‘fit.

Of course, no music video would be complete without Carpenter’s love interest meeting his untimely end. In the video’s final moments, her beau died. (In one version, he was crushed by a falling piano. In another, Carpenter threw the shoe into his chest, impaling him. “Someone has to die every video,” she told him, apologetically.)

When it comes to her music videos, Carpenter loves to follow a formula — whether it’s for plot lines or costume changes.