Sabrina Carpenter practically lives in lingerie — even on the cover of Vogue. For her breakthrough album Short n’ Sweet and the accompanying tour, the singer has adorned herself in a variety of lingerie-esque looks, from frilly babydoll dresses and lacy bodysuits to denim short sets.

It only makes sense that Carpenter took her love of lingerie to her very first U.S. Vogue cover, unveiled on Feb. 11. However, she appropriately nodded to the magazine by channeling the “Vogue” singer herself, Madonna. And it didn’t take long for Madge to give her approval by cheekily commenting on Carpenter’s Instagram post, “Is this a Valentines present to me?”

Sabrina’s Vogue Debut

For her first Vogue cover, Carpenter paid homage to Madonna in a bleached blonde curly bob and lingerie-inspired couture. She wore a custom powder-blue corset dress from Dolce & Gabbana, with a scoop neckline, lace-up bustier, and cone-shaped bra straight from Madonna’s Blond Ambition Tour from the ’90s (but not as pointy).

Similar to most of Carpenter’s looks, her dress was “short n’ sweet,” but with a spicy twist. Her tied-up corset led to fringe at her hips, with garter belts attached to the hem.

She accessorized with bling that the Material Girl would’ve been proud of, including a decadent diamond cuff bracelet, and a chain necklace that fit like a choker but extended down to her waist.

Sabrina’s Madonna-Inspired Look

Like most young pop stars, Carpenter has proven herself to be a huge Madonna fan, even before her Vogue cover. In September, the star first channeled the music icon by recreating one of her most iconic looks at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

She donned the same glitzy Bob Mackie gown that Madonna famously wore to the 1991 Oscars, where Michael Jackson was her date. The strapless dress features over $20 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds and pearls dotting the sweetheart neckline.

Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She completed her look with even more shiny bling from De Beers, proving that she has the right foundation to follow in Madge’s footsteps both professionally and sartorially.