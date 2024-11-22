Sabrina Carpenter was still in a Short n’ Sweet state of mind as she closed out her third and final Los Angeles show on Monday night. The “Espresso” singer used her sequin-heavy tour wardrobe as inspiration as she reveled until the early hours of the morning at an after-party at the famed restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy — and she paired her glittering plunging mini with a surprising $350 outerwear staple that fans can easily cop for themselves.

The only thing that upstaged the sold-out Short n’ Sweet Tour’s most viral moments in LA, including an iconic Christina Aguilera cameo and a string of celebrity “arrests,” was the blonde bombshell herself. Carpenter typically performs her chart-topping hits while wearing a parade of lingerie-inspired sequin pieces, from vintage-style bedazzled bodysuits to shimmering coquette dresses. Carpenter’s three-night stop in LA was no different as celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Katy Perry flocked to Crypto.com stadium to watch her perform.

After finishing her show on Monday night — her last until Ireland next year — the “Juno” singer continued to stick with the glitter theme. She headed out to celebrate at the West Hollywood hot spot in a loud luxury statement dress paired with a much more affordable jacket.

Sabrina’s Sparkly Gucci Dress

Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday mini might have some competition, because Carpenter’s upper thigh-skimming gold sequin dress was the perfect party dress.

Roger/Backgrid

The number, which is reportedly from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2024 line, featured a deep plunging neckline that reached halfway down her stomach. It was completely covered in reflective gold disks with bigger sequins at the bottom, giving the dress a mirrored gradient effect.

Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter elevated her small stature with another style signature: sky-high platform heels. The star lengthened her legs with a pair of strappy metallic silver pumps, and accessorized with a few delicate rings.

Her Old Money Add-On

The “Nonsense” singer bundled up in a black slouch coat, which almost reached the ground due to her 5-foot height. She wore the wool and cashmere coat open, showing off its wide lapels, double-breasted design, and casual silhouette.

Want it for yourself? You can buy it on Aritzia for $350.

Sabrina’s Bombshell Beauty

Carpenter, who released the trailer for her upcoming Dec. 6 A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter Netflix special at Monday’s show, stuck with her signature beauty for the after-party.

Styling her bouncy platinum blowout with big curls and subtle curtain bangs, the singer embraced a neutral pout, rosy cheeks, and thick lashes for her night out on the town.