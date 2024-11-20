Katy Perry's Bustier & See-Through Mini Skirt Was Short & Sweet

Katy Perry’s latest fashion era continues to be her spiciest one yet. In honor of her new album 143, the singer has been sporting futuristic and revealing ensembles, ranging from chrome breastplates and bodysuits to butterfly bras and Y2K-inspired thongs. She’s even continued the aesthetic during her time off, posing in bold bikinis on vacation.

Naturally, when she attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles (where she ran into her ex-boyfriend John Mayer), Perry kept it going. But she made her ensemble shorter and sweeter in celebration of the tour’s final U.S. show.

Katy’s Short N’ Sweet Look

After the show, Perry met with Carpenter backstage and posed for photos she later posted to Instagram. “Soooo @sabrinacarpenter show was too short but so sweet,” she gushed. Perry donned a strapless baby blue bustier featuring a scoop neckline with exaggerated points and a silky lingerie-coded corset.

She paired the flirty top with a matching super-short skirt, which had a see-through hem made of beige-colored lace, making her bottoms appear even shorter than they were.

Instagram / Katy Perry

While the outfit was appropriately Short n’ Sweet, Perry’s accessories added her signature edge. She completed the look with a pair of black thigh-high leather boots for some rock-and-roll grit, plus a long diamond-studded chain necklace with a bedazzled cross pendant.

Katy’s Love Of Bustiers

As part of the 143 era, Perry has incorporated many lingerie-inspired garments and naked fashion trends into her aesthetic.

Most recently, to announce her upcoming Lifetimes Tour dates in Mexico, she wore another bustier. This time, she chose a cropped white corset with metallic silver embellishments forming a constellation-like pattern.

Instagram/ Katy Perry

She paired the top with matching long pants, which featured an asymmetrical built-in purse belt that continued the starry theme. Perry even found a way to make astrology spicy.