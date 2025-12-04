Everyone knows Sabrina Carpenter loves a raunchy lyric, and she is unapologetic about crafting a “Juno”-worthy public image — even bringing that same IDGAF attitude to her wardrobe.“I want to remember this as a time in my life when I really didn’t hold back,” she told Variety in a Dec. 3 cover story. “I wore the skirts I wanted to wear; I spoke about things in a way that I won’t regret, because I was very open. I think that’s all that matters.”

As she closes the door on her Short n’ Sweet era, Carpenter is looking forward to what’s next. She told the outlet, “I always thought, ‘When I grow up, then I get to embrace my sexuality more. I don’t even know what that means yet!’” For now, Carpenter is channeling that philosophy into a cohesive sartorial identity, frequently sporting glittery minis, vintage-inspired lingerie, and more. She even brought her penchant for naked dressing to set for her Variety cover shoot, posing in a retro look made of see-through lace.

Sabrina’s Lacy Look

For the shoot, the “Manchild” singer trekked to the top of the Manner Hotel in New York City, posing for her cover in a nearly-naked crochet lace dress from Jacquemus. The high-neck white gown’s sheer material was bustled together to create ruffles that trailed down the back.

To complete the look, stylist Jared Ellner added a see-through crochet scarf from Palace Costume, which Carpenter wore as a head scarf for a vintage look.

Sabrina’s Other Looks From The Shoot

If you thought Carpenter’s latest album title, Man’s Best Friend, meant she was exclusively a dog person, you’d be mistaken. At the Variety shoot, the pop star posed with a feline friend, while wearing a vintage leopard print minidress from Emanuel Ungaro. She paired the off-the-shoulder mini with hot pink heels from Melissa and Vivenne Westwood’s collab.

Greg Swales for 'Variety'

In one final shot, Carpenter cuddled with the cat, while wearing a pale green flutter-sleeve dress from Conner Ives. She added a fuzzy white newsboy cap from Palace Costume and a ring with her initials to the airy ‘fit.

Greg Swales for 'Variety'

She’s coming into her own — and looking good while doing it.