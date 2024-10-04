Sabrina Carpenter Apparently Only Wears Lingerie Now

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly lives in lingerie these days. Throughout the campaign for her new album Short n’ Sweet, the singer’s wardrobe has stayed true to her album title, making most her outfits — from matching denim sets to babydoll dresses — just as short as her five-foot frame.

Therefore, it’s only natural that many of Carpenter’s favorite ensembles are made of lacy lingerie, especially on her Short n’ Sweet Tour stage. She exemplified her love of lingerie on Oct. 3, when she took a quick break from touring to perform her hit “Espresso” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in one of her cutest negligees to date.

Sabrina’s Baby Blue Lace

Carpenter wore a baby blue bodysuit with semi-sheer fabric for her performance, showing off just a tease of black cover-ups. Her bustier was embroidered with beads and sequins throughout and complete with beaded fringe at the hem.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She completed her costume with a pair of strappy pale blue ballet flats, a gold band, and, of course, a rhinestoned microphone with cherry-shaped gems.

Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Lingerie

Carpenter is in her lingerie bag more than ever on the Short n’ Sweet Tour, where she wears several bedazzled ensembles and adorable lacy creations. To open the show, the singer dons a glitzy towel she pretends to get ready in, only to reveal a bedazzled corset bodysuit custom-made by Victoria’s Secret, complete with lacy garter belts and fishnet tights.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

A few songs later, Carpenter covers her glittery bodysuit with a sheer babydoll dress, which has tufted sleeves and a matching rhinestone neckline and hem.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her love of lingerie goes beyond the stage, as Carpenter incorporated lacy garments into her album photoshoot. A couple of days after Short n’ Sweet was released, she posted a photo of her wearing a corset top over a lace bra and cheeky panties.

At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising if Carpenter was called upon to be a model in the next Victoria’s Secret fashion show.