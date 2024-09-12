Celebrity Style
Sabrina Carpenter's Sheer VMAs After-Party Dress Exposed Her Undies
Things she did: THAT.
Sabrina Carpenter had one heck of a night in New York at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11. Not only did she give an epic performance, but she also also took home her first-ever Moon Person trophy for Song of the Year. Now that’s cause for a celebration.
Carpenter stunned on the red carpet as she arrived to the VMAs in a gown originally worn by Madonna in 1991. She then changed into a custom bedazzled bodysuit for her highly anticipated performance of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and song of the year: “Espresso.” But it was her after-party look that felt the most her. Carpenter slipped into a white lace mini dress that was totally see-through. After all, we know how much she loves to wear lingerie as clothing from some of her previous looks.
Sabrina’s Lace Dress & Panties
Carpenter was seen leaving Electric Lady Studios wearing her third look of the night, which was an archival Gucci design from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection. And because Carpenter clearly loves to rock a vintage celebrity look, she and her stylist Jared Ellner opted for this one that was originally worn by Kate Moss on the catwalk.
As Carpenter walked the NYC sidewalk (in lieu of a runway), she replicated Moss’ look down to her glam: the tousled blonde hair and blue eyeshadow were the cherry on top of a winning look.
To go with her white lace ensemble, Carpenter wore a pair of matching platform Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a Balmain purse with red and pink kisses all over — a nod to her Short n’ Sweet album artwork.
All three of the singer’s looks were absolute winners, and so was she. From the looks of it, she had the best night. I have a feeling that this won’t be the last time we’ll be seeing Carpenter turning some incredible looks at the VMAs.