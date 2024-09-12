Sabrina Carpenter's Sheer VMAs After-Party Dress Exposed Her Undies

Sabrina Carpenter had one heck of a night in New York at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11. Not only did she give an epic performance, but she also also took home her first-ever Moon Person trophy for Song of the Year. Now that’s cause for a celebration.

Carpenter stunned on the red carpet as she arrived to the VMAs in a gown originally worn by Madonna in 1991. She then changed into a custom bedazzled bodysuit for her highly anticipated performance of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and song of the year: “Espresso.” But it was her after-party look that felt the most her. Carpenter slipped into a white lace mini dress that was totally see-through. After all, we know how much she loves to wear lingerie as clothing from some of her previous looks.

Sabrina’s Lace Dress & Panties

Carpenter was seen leaving Electric Lady Studios wearing her third look of the night, which was an archival Gucci design from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection. And because Carpenter clearly loves to rock a vintage celebrity look, she and her stylist Jared Ellner opted for this one that was originally worn by Kate Moss on the catwalk.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

As Carpenter walked the NYC sidewalk (in lieu of a runway), she replicated Moss’ look down to her glam: the tousled blonde hair and blue eyeshadow were the cherry on top of a winning look.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

To go with her white lace ensemble, Carpenter wore a pair of matching platform Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a Balmain purse with red and pink kisses all over — a nod to her Short n’ Sweet album artwork.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

All three of the singer’s looks were absolute winners, and so was she. From the looks of it, she had the best night. I have a feeling that this won’t be the last time we’ll be seeing Carpenter turning some incredible looks at the VMAs.