Sabrina Carpenter really leaves quite an impression, especially on Shawn Mendes, apparently. According to fans, the two were involved in a heated love triangle with Mendes’ ex, Camila Cabello, for a brief yet impactful time.

Many songs on Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet are rumored to be about their fling. None of the singers have commented on the rumors, but Carpenter understood why fans may speculate about her songs’ rumored subjects. “They can listen to my album and decide for themselves what the songs are about,” she told W Magazine in a Sept. 5 interview.

That is exactly what fans are doing, using the reported dating timelines and her lyrics as evidence that the trio was entangled in a brief but messy situation. While their relationships seem long over, things could get complicated on Sept. 11 at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where all three artists are set to perform.

Here’s everything you need to know about Carpenter, Mendes, and Cabello’s rumored love triangle.

The Love Triangle Timeline

Mendes and Cabello were in a very public on-and-off relationship for nearly three years, which resulted in their hit collaboration, “Señorita.” The two officially broke up in September 2021.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Over a year later, Mendes and Carpenter sparked dating rumors in March 2023 after they were seen leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together. Entertainment Tonight reported that the two “were seeing each other” but trying to keep things “low-key.” However, Mendes adamantly denied the rumors, saying “we are not dating” in an interview, and speculation quickly fizzled.

The following month, Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello at Coachella, indicating that the two had reconciled. However, their reunion didn’t last long, with ET reporting in June 2023 that they had broken up for a second time. All seemed quiet for a long while — until Carpenter released Short n’ Sweet in August 2024, reminding fans of her rumored dalliance with Mendes.

The Music References

Carpenter starts Short n’ Sweet off strong with “Taste,” a song about her former lover reconnecting with his ex — and reminding said ex that she left an impact on him. “I heard you’re back together, and if that’s true, you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” she sings in the chorus.

She also broaches the topic in the country-tinged “Sharpest Tool,” which seemingly calls out her lover as “not the sharpest tool in the shed” and someone who’s hung up on his ex. “We never talk about how you found God at your ex’s house,” she sings in the bridge. “Made sure that the phone was face-down / Seems like overnight, I’m just the b*tch you hate now.”

Carpenter seemingly gets more specific about the timeline in “Coincidence,” stating that her former lover went to Palm Springs — where Coachella takes place — to meet his ex. “Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?” she sings in the final verse. “Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew / Least that’s what you said.”

Noam Galai/GC Images/Getty Images

Two days after Short n’ Sweet was released, Cabello posted a TikTok featuring her track “June Gloom,” which made fans think it could be about Carpenter. “She's cool, I heard / Won't act surprised, I saw the pictures,” she lipsyncs. “If she's so amazing, why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?”

Carpenter and Cabello’s albums may not end the fan speculation. In October, Mendes is releasing his fifth studio album, where he may give listeners more to talk about.