Sabrina Carpenter is the name on everybody’s lips. If it’s not for her chart-topping music, it’s probably because of her cheeky sense of style. The artist has been teasing her upcoming Short n’ Sweet Tour, which begins on Monday, Sept. 23, with new photos wearing one of her all-time favorite outfit combinations.

The lingerie queen wore a spicy leotard and garter belt in her latest tour promo Instagram post. It’s to be expected, of course — and yet, the fire look needs a shoutout, if only for the cutouts alone.

Sabrina’s Powder Blue Leotard

Carpenter’s latest leo came equipped with four dainty little buttons in the center. The buttons created a subtle cutout moment that exposed the singer’s chest all the way down to her belly button. Underneath, she wore sheer black tights and no pants — a look that’s proven to come in handy for the pop star.

The “Please Please Please” singer slid a black feathery leg garter around her right thigh, which historically serves the purpose of holding up someones tights. In Carpenter’s case, though, it seems that it was most likely just a provocative fashion statement. She’s worn garter belts in the past (with and without tights) and they’ve become somewhat of a signature style for the artist.

The five-foot “Espresso” songstress is also known for wearing high heeled shoes. This time, she wore black pointed-toe pumps that looked like they faded right into her tights.

She teased a photo of the back of her blue leotard and tights look in an earlier Instagram post last week. From this angle, you can see her back-seam detailed tights as she’s holding up a handheld mirror in one hand and a hairbrush in the other.

As Carpenter’s first-ever international arena tour kicks off, who knows what other cheeky outfits the singer will wear over the next 47 scheduled shows? In the meantime, there’s a good chance more cutout bodysuits — with no pants; with leg garters — are in her future. Keep your eyes open, friends.