Sabrina Carpenter simply can’t tolerate another “Manchild,” so she’s going for a safer option when it comes to love. The singer teamed up with Pringles for her first Super Bowl commercial and found herself a new beau in the process: Pringleleo, made completely out of the crispy potato chips. Yes, the dating world is that difficult.

But of course, Pringleleo ends up being more dependable than a human boyfriend, so naturally, Carpenter pulled out the best wares from her closet just for him. She already rocked a pantless ensemble in the teaser, but in the full ad, she put a party-ready spin on her signature minis and pulled out a coquette lingerie-inspired dress.

Sabrina’s Sparkly Mini

At the end of the ad, Carpenter prepares to sign autographs for a stampede of fans, only for them to be going after her Pringles boyfriend — and destroying him in the process. Yes, she’s devastated, but at least her look was on point.

She wore a sequined white mini-dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and cape-like sleeves. As usual, her hem was Short n’ Sweet, fitting right in with the rest of her wardrobe.

Pringles

Aside from her dramatic red manicure, Carpenter opted out of wearing accessories, unless you count the remains of her Pringles beau, which she and the crowd enjoyed snacking on.

Sabrina’s Sultry Red Mini

During her short-lived romance with Pringleleo, Carpenter turned to one of her go-to trends for any occasion: boudoir-inspired attire.

On one of their first dates, she wore a lacy red mini-dress with frilly cap sleeves, dainty bow ties, and a plunging collar that led to a lacy bustier, complete with a matching knotted bow in the center. As usual, the mini’s hem didn’t reach her knees.

Pringles

Carpenter paired her dress with matching red velvet heels featuring even more bow appliqués, perfectly fitting the restaurant's intimate vibe. Clearly, Pringeleo has amazing taste in date spots.