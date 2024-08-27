Sabrina Carpenter’s wardrobe is the personification of her album, Short n’ Sweet. The “Espresso” hitmaker has been almost exclusively wearing itty-bitty hemlines, styled in varying trendy aesthetics. She’s put a saucy spin on corpcore in a blazer sans pants, went the demure route in babydoll nighties, and even rocked a Blair Waldorf’s prep school look with a micro mini.

Her latest ensemble is another Waldorfian slay. On Friday, Aug. 23, Carpenter was a guest on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date. For her faux date, she dressed à la prep school girl — with an NSFW twist, ofc.

Sabrina’s Prep School ’Fit

For her appearance on the YouTube-based show, Carpenter kept in simple in a closet staple: a white button-up. Leaning into the “short” part of her album, she paired the piece with a black pleated mini skirt. So far, so preppy.

She even accessorized with more prep school elements: sheer black tights and black leather shoes. Instead of typical loafers or Mary Janes, however, the Disney alum wore lace-up platforms.

Her NSFW Detail

While her skirt length would already raise eyebrows of headmasters and professors alike, she made the look even more NSFW (or, in her case, not safe for school). Leaning into the “exposed bra” trend, she wore a plaid bralette over her shirt.

Carpenter is no stranger to flaunting lingerie. Thus far, she’s stripped down to bras, panties, and other underpinnings altogether. Her latest take on the “exposed undies” trend, however, was a stark pivot from her usual straightforward take. NGL, it was just as chic.

S/O To Amelia’s Matching Vibe

Dimoldenberg, too, looked chic in a similar preppy girl aesthetic. She wore a cappuccino-hued dress with coquettecore details (presumably to match Carpenter’s signature look). The host’s piece featured puff sleeves, a faux bustier, and a pleated skirt. Leaning further into the private school motif, she even accessorized with a printed necktie. She completed her look with matching beige mules — each affixed with a bow.

A match made in chicken shop heaven.