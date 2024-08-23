Sabrina Carpenter is seemingly averse to long hems, pants, and sleeves — for good reason. In the lead-up to her new album, the singer has been rocking nothing but flirty “short n’ sweet” looks, from denim sets to heart cutouts to sheer babydoll dresses.

On Aug. 22, Carpenter appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview and performance of her smash hit, “Please Please Please.” Naturally, she had to make a costume change between the two, and one of her looks involved perhaps the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen.

Sabrina’s Short Shorts

Carpenter arrived to Fallon’s 30 Rock studio wearing a baby blue tweed knit cardigan. Her top featured two lower breast pockets and an assortment of blue sequins glittered throughout. She opened the bottom buttons of her sweater to show off her matching shorts.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Carpenter let her matching set have the spotlight, pairing her look with light blue platform heels and a simple silver band on her finger.

A Glittering Performance Look

Carpenter decided to get even more glam for her big performance. Shockingly, she didn’t keep her look short, but it was certainly still sweet. Sitting atop a white piano, she belted out a dramatic rendition of “Please Please Please” in an ensemble that was fitting for the occasion.

The star donned a stunning black gown, with a plunging neckline and a floor-length hem that covered the rest of her frame — including her shoes. The dress was covered in black sequins from shoulder to toe, adding to the glamour of it all.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While Carpenter’s look served the drama, she chose accessories that added her signature flirty touch, wearing dangly diamond earrings and using a rhinestoned mic with cherry-shaped gems.

She may love keep her ensembles short, but her performance proves she can pull off looks of any length.