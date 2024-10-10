Sabrina Carpenter’s remarkable year continues. In between stops on her smash Short n’ Sweet tour, the pop star attended the TIME100 Next gala on Oct. 9 as an honoree. To commemorate the banner achievement, the “Taste” singer sported two very different (but equally spicy) outfits throughout the night.

Sabrina’s Silver Slit Dress

After gracing the cover of TIME’s 100 Next issue in a vintage Victoria’s Secret number, all eyes were on Sabrina Carpenter to see what she would wear to the accompanying gala. And of course, she didn’t disappoint.

To kick off the night, the 25-year-old walked the red carpet in a mesh chainmail gown. The glistening Versace garment featured a strapless sweetheart neckline — a favorite silhouette of Carpenter’s — and a structured bodice. Despite being a floor-length gown, the “Espresso” songstress managed to show some leg thanks to a massive thigh-high slit that left her leg totally exposed.

She paired the dress with a matching metallic scarf styled backwards, and silver platform mules from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

As if the Versace number wasn’t enough to turn heads, Carpenter also wore a stunning diamond ring and a second silver band donned with the initials “S.C.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

As for glam, Carpenter opted for a stunning red lip and styled her blonde locks into long, voluminous waves.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina’s Babydoll Dress

Being the multi-hyphenate that she is, Carpenter pulled double duty at the event as an honoree and a performer.

Though her exact look for the performance remains unconfirmed, the Girl Meets World actor did slip into a black babydoll dress during the course of the night, and given her well-documented penchant for the silhouette, all signs point to a gig-related outfit change.

The mini dress featured a halter neckline decorated with a bow and silver pendant in the middle. Sticking with the monochromatic theme, Carpenter completed the look with black sheer tights and black peep toe heels.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The garment also featured a satin ruffled hem for even more volume.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The TIME100 Next gala took place at Current at Pier 59 in New York City. Other honorees included Nicola Coughlan, Anna Sawai, Victoria Monét, Reneé Rapp, Ilona Maher, and more.