Not long ago, Sabrina Carpenter opened up for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. An album, a new cherry-scented perfume, some viral music videos, and a few awards later, the petite pop star is now headlining her own romp around the world: the Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Though it just kicked off on Sept. 23, people are already obsessed with the colorful array of lingerie-inspired ’fits she wears onstage. To coincide with her saucy, sparkly fashion pieces, Carpenter’s kept her blonde hair styled in a voluminous blowout, complete with her fluffy curtain bangs. And, if you’ve taken a closer look, you may have noticed her chic manicure with a meaningful detail.

Sabrina’s Red Kiss Glazed Nails

The “Please Please Please” singer recently shared a cheeky snap of her tour manicure along with some adorable backstage moments from her opening night in Columbus, Ohio.

Keeping her short, soft almond-shaped tips more minimal, she opted for a sheer pink polish base with a trendy glazed finish. As an accent on her ring finger, she added some tiny red kiss art that speaks to her flirtatious lyrics (see: “You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you”).

Carpenter tapped her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt for the look — the same celebrity nail artist behind her pearl-encrusted Eras Tour set.

“We talked about what would be great for her tour look and came up with the idea together,” Ganzorigt exclusively tells Bustle. “Sabrina has a signature emoji for every album. Emails I Can’t Send had a heart emoji, and we did so many heart nail designs — Short n’ Sweet has a kiss mark emoji, so we wanted to do it on her nails as well.”

Ganzorigt also revealed the exact polish she used on the singer: OPI Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul ($11.99), a pinky neutral, topped with the OPI Tin Man Can Chrome Powder. She then finished off the look with a red kiss nail sticker.

She’s In Her Kiss Era

Fans of the musician know that hearts have been one of her most repeated on-stage motifs, with heart-shaped cut-outs very much her signature.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, however, her Short n’ Sweet era is defined by sneaky red kiss marks on her nails, outfits, album art, and beyond.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aside from the red kiss mark adorning Carpenter’s shoulder on the Short n’ Sweet album cover, she first teased the flirty motif at the 2024 Video Music Awards during her performances of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and “Espresso.” That same night, she carried around a white purse covered in kisses.

You’ll definitely be seeing the theme throughout her tour, with red smooches all over her outfits (and of course, her nails, too).