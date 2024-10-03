Sabrina Carpenter forgot to wear pants on her 'Time' cover.

She might be small — five feet to be exact — but Sabrina Carpenter is having a huge year. Since breaking the internet with her smash hit “Espresso” in the summer, the pop star has had multiple top 10 hits, a number one album, and is currently on the road with her first-ever arena tour.

As if her list of 2024 accomplishments wasn’t already long enough, Carpenter is also gracing the cover of TIME’s 100Next issue in a vintage Victoria’s Secret number once worn by one of the biggest supermodels in the world. NBD.

Sabrina’s Pants-less Cover

After teasing a surprise on Oct. 1 with a montage of coquette corseted dresses, long blonde hair, and a message pleading to fans to “Please, please, please come back tomorrow,” TIME unveiled its 100Next cover featuring Sabrina Carpenter on Oct. 2.

In the photo, the 25-year-old stands on a golf course in a Marilyn Monroe-esque pose as she dons a red strapless bodysuit with a sparkly black heart detail on the chest. Around her waist sits an oversized satin belt that’s been tied into a large bow in the back, and falls down into a long, dramatic train that practically doubles as a skirt — the closest thing to bottoms the ensemble has to offer.

In lieu of pants, Carpenter wears a pair of sheer black tights, and a pair of black stilettos to complete the look.

Given Carpenter’s well-documented penchant for lingerie, it should come as no surprise that the pants-less outfit is a vintage Victoria’s Secret number from the brand’s 1997 runway show. It might not be the usual lingerie style she typically gravitates towards, but the sexy silhouette and adorable heart detail still feel very much in line with her signature style.

Not to mention, the dress was originally modeled by none other than Naomi Campbell on the runway. Carpenter has a lot to be proud of in 2024, but this might the most brag-worthy accomplishment of them all.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

A Match Made In Heaven

This isn’t the first time the Girl Meets World actor has matched with Campbell. Back in June, the “Feather” songstress sported a mint-colored high-neck belted gown from Loewe at the Spanish brand’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Couture Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A month prior, Campbell wore the same head-turning ensemble while attending Vanity Fair’s “Women in Cinema” event in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stylish minds think alike.