Summer is far from over, but this year’s fall trends will make you want to trade in your skin-baring looks for autumnal offerings much, much earlier. Yes, they’re that good.

This coming season, shoppers will see more pared-back, elevated trends that will make you feel like a million bucks. The “quiet luxury” aesthetic taking over TikTok (the hashtag has more than 175 million views) will continue to dominate this fall, taking shape in the form of sophisticated neutrals and in the season’s choice of outerwear: tweed jackets.

Even styles meant to stand out will be given a more luxurious touch. This season, you can — and should — reach for head-to-toe reds, swath yourself in snakeskin, and lavishly adorn your wardrobe in shimmering crystals.

Fall will also take nostalgic styles and give them an elegant makeover. For instance, boxy, ’80s-style suits are back, in large part thanks to Margot Robbie’s Barbie press circuit, where she and her fellow dolls donned the shoulder-accentuating style. But these aren’t the working girl uniforms of yore. They’re sophisticated, feminine, and, with the right hem length (read: the micro mini), they can even be spicy.

All that and even more exciting trends are headed your way. Read on for a comprehensive breakdown of the best fall trends, and where to shop them.

Chanel girlies know that tweed, the brand’s signature fabric, never really left the fashion scene. But thanks to the wildly popular “quiet luxury” aesthetic and to this year’s Met Gala theme, which saw a lot of Chanel-inspired ‘fits walk up the famed Met steps, more style savants are flocking to the woven style. Take a cue from Blackpink’s Jennie Kim and go posh with tweed co-ords, or pull a Meghan Markle and throw it over jeans for a more casual (but still utterly polished) look.

A blast from the past, ’80s-style suiting is back and is here to stay. Hailey Bieber took the trend for a spicy spin in a leg-baring micro mini, Ashley Graham chicly went the wide-leg trousers route, while Robbie rocked it in (naturally) Barbiecore pink. Meanwhile, massive, boxy shoulders have been seen on the runways of Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga.

Take a note from the style stars when shopping for professional pieces, and look for fashion-forward elements like contrasting buttons and lapels or unique closures.

If you think fall 2023 will bring with it dreary color palettes of the past, think again. Venomous shades of red will be the season’s color du jour, infiltrating everything from apparel to accessories. Sure, you can stick to one red item as a statement piece, but for a show-stopping ensemble, wear the bold hue head-to-toe, as shown on the runways of Theory, Valentino, and David Koma.

With each fall season comes a new boot craze, and for 2023, moto boots will be the cool-girl accessory — just ask Dua Lipa. While originally created to give an extra layer of protection to riders, designers like Dior, Max Mara, and Miu Miu designed iterations of the edgy styles, replete with buckles and all sorts of accent hardware.

If you’re at a loss on how to style them, fret not. Even with their tough exterior, these boots are extremely versatile. Pair yours with low-rise jeans or long shorts for a casual vibe, or go the opposite route and rock them with the laciest and sheerest of dresses to edge up your ensemble.

Whatever you want to call it — the Sofia Richie phenomenon, Succession dressing, or the TikTok-famous “quiet luxury” aesthetic — style stars have been trading their loudest items for the most sophisticated neutrals. The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Victoria Beckham are masters of the look, churning out elegantly understated pieces in tans, beiges, whites, blacks, navys (the fashion person’s neutral), and grays.

Remember Y2K-era belting, when you slung the chunkiest of accessories around your hips as mere decoration? If the runways of Versace, Vaquera, and Max Mara are any indication, the style is definitely back. These days, however, it’s much, much more sophisticated (and also more practical).

Studded, blinged-out, layered, and even the leather medallion belts of yore will all envelop waists come fall. Break up an all-denim ‘fit with an equally-western belt à la Kim Petras, or add a jumbo buckle style to a pair of low-rise trousers for a ’00s, Bella Hadid-approved twist.

The season’s hottest print has already been co-signed by the likes of Rihanna and Kendall Jenner — and it’s not even fall yet. RiRi made loungewear look chic by throwing on a snakeskin coat atop an oversized hoodie, while Jenner kept her look simple, pairing snakeskin pants with a white tee. (FYI, both rocked their serpentine ‘fits for date night, in case you needed tips on where to show out in the style.)

The luxe print also made it onto fall runways. Contemporary labels including Andreadamo, Puppets and Puppets, and Rokh were particular fans of the reptilian look this season.

After an entire Succession scene dedicated to dragging spacious handbags, the look is all over the runways and beyond. Apart from the slandered Burberry style, high-end designer labels like Ferragamo, Bally, and Loewe have shown their own versions. A-list celebs like Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Elsa Hosk have been toting them in the streets.

Combining both style and utility, this trend will soon be on shoulders everywhere. Tom Wambsgans owes that woman an apology!