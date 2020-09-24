You Can Register To Vote At Saks Fifth Avenue Right Now

With the November 3 general election just a few weeks away, registering to vote has never been more critical. To help foster voter accessibility, Saks Fifth Avenue is launching a new program called “Register to Vote at Saks” in partnership with the nonpartisan organizations HeadCount and Vote.org. Shoppers can register to vote online at the retailer’s website or at its flagship store in New York City, where the window displays will call upon passers-by to take action and vote.

“As an iconic brand, Saks has a responsibility to use our voice to champion issues that matter to society,” Emily Essner, chief marketing officer at Saks Fifth Avenue, said in a press release. “While we have a long-standing history of platforming a number of meaningful causes, using our influence to drive home the importance of voting and encouraging our community to take action is a first. We are pleased to be a part of a movement that inspires Americans to get involved and make their voices heard.”

Through October 9, people can visit the second floor of the NYC flagship store, where they can register to vote, complete absentee ballot applications, and check their registration status. The iconic center six windows on Fifth Avenue will spell out “VOTE” and will be designed to highlight key milestones over the course of U.S. voting history, including the passage of the 19th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Representatives from HeadCount will be onsite to walk visitors through the registration process and answer voting-related questions.

As part of the initiative, Saks Fifth Avenue is making Election Day a paid holiday for its corporate workers. The company said it will also work with associates in its stores, as well as distribution and fulfillment centers, to coordinate schedules so they can get to the polls.