Sarah Jessica Parker is back in And Just Like That... mode, and she may be getting more Carrie Bradshaw than ever. The star began filming Season 3 in a spring-inspired outfit with a $14,000 Gucci bag, but her latest look is on an entirely different level.

On May 20, SJP took to Instagram to share her ensemble for the sixth day of Season 3 production, where she filmed in New York’s Washington Square Park with co-star Sarita Choudhury. And it seems like Carrie Bradshaw has officially out-Carrie Bradshaw-ed herself with an outfit that would haunt her ex Jack Berger in his nightmares.

The Carrie Bradshaw Hat

The actor’s Day 6 look paired a Turner Vintage sundress with a very oversized accessory — a tan gingham cloud hat from Maryam Keyhani. The hat’s extended tassels coordinated with her dress, which featured a long-sleeved burgundy top with a white, pink, and blue-striped skirt. The colors match those on the transgender flag, with the pattern continuing at the back of her sleeves.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw hat for And Just Like That... Season 3. Sarah Jessica Parker / Instagram

For most, this hat would be worthy of the Kentucky Derby, but for Carrie Bradshaw, it was perfect for a casual Monday morning.

The Unexpected Shoes

However, SJP contrasted the peak-Carrie outfit with perhaps the most anti-Carrie Bradshaw shoes she’s ever worn. She traded in her signature Manolo Blahnik heels for a pair of Dr. Scholl’s sandals. The actor herself is a longtime fan of the comfortable shoes, so it makes sense that Carrie would be too.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury are on location for And Just Like That... on May 20, 2024 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

What Would Berger Think?

Carrie’s new hat brings back memories of her scrunchie fight with ex-boyfriend Jack Berger on Sex and the City, when she wears a black floral webbed hat and he snidely comments, “Nice hat.”

Now, this fancy, oversized hat on AJLT would elicit even more sarcasm from Berger. Hopefully, she runs into him in this Season 3 episode.