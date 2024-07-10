Sarah Jessica Parker and her cast mates are back on set to film Season 3 of And Just Like That..., which means fans of the scripted series are getting a sneak peek at all the looks to come, long before its streaming debut.

In the last few weeks, Parker has been seen wearing everything from paint-splattered overalls (which felt very Aiden-coded) to her character’s signature oversized 3D rosette detail (this time, pinned to her hair rather than her top). But very few things feel as quintessentially Carrie Bradshaw as an exposed bra look.

However, rather than the completely sheer top or tank and neon bra combo she would have worn in the early aughts, Bradshaw took a more elevated approach to the trend.

Carrie’s See-Through Lace Look

On Tuesday, Parker was seen filming outside of Tiffany & Co.’s famed landmark location in New York City, wearing a white ankle-length Simone Rocha lace dress. The somewhat see-through look was paired with a black bra, which peeked from underneath the sheer design in a subtle yet slightly risqué way.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

At first glance, the outfit doesn’t look like something Bradshaw would have worn in her heyday. However, true fans of the fictional fashion icon know that there are a few key indicators that this outfit works well in the Sex And The City cinematic universe — starting with the accessories: a pair of Victorian-inspired Maison Margiela pumps, a kiss-lock pouch, a fringed Ann Demeulemeester shawl jacket, and a black hat. All of these items are vintage finds, according to Danny Santiago, one of the show’s costume designers.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ladies Day Out

As if seeing Parker out and about filming wasn’t exciting enough, it was certainly a treat to spot one of her gal pals with her. More specifically, she was photographed alongside Kristin Davis, who plays the show’s always posh and polished character Charlotte York.

Davis was wearing a striped A-line dress from Emilia Wickstead, cinched with a belt by Manifest Boutique. In true York fashion, the ladylike look included a yellow shoulder bag and matching sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Davis and Parker’s characters have both come a long way, style-wise. But if this is the direction their wardrobes are moving, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the new season.