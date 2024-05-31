SJP Wore An Exposed Bra For The Second Time In A Week

Exposed bras have been popping up in the fashion and Hollywood scene for a few seasons now. Celebrities such as Rihanna rocked the trend in a casual way with an overcoat and sneakers, and even actress Sydney Sweeney gave it a go, donning a silky slip dress with an exposed bra while in Cannes. But thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker, the look is poised to be everywhere soon. After all, the actress is known for pushing boundaries through her iconic Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, who has a knack for not just following trends but setting them. See: everyone’s obsession with Manolo Blahnik heels and Fendi baguettes in the early aughts (and TBH, now).

This time, Parker is making the case for exposed bras, and let's just say she's doing it with characteristic Carrie Bradshaw flair. On May 24th, the actress was spotted filming And Just Like That... in New York City, channeling her iconic character as she exited a local bar (very on-brand!).

Carrie’s Case For The Exposed Bra

Styled in a stunning teal blue Alex Perry midi-dress, Parker looked ready to steal the scene. The dress itself was a showstopper, adorned with shimmering crystals throughout and featuring long sleeves with dramatically exaggerated shoulders.

The Showstopping Accessories

Parker completed the look with a bold silver clutch and metallic silver pumps that perfectly complemented the design’s shimmering quality.

But the real head-turning moment? A plunging neckline that exposed her black lace bra in the most daring way. Paired with the star’s icy blue eyes and honey-blonde hair, it was a moment that perfectly captured Carrie Bradshaw's signature blend of high fashion and playful sensuality.

This wasn't Parker's first foray into the exposed bra trend this season. Just a week prior, she made a statement with the exposed bra trend via a whimsical sheer pink Simone Rocha corset gown while filming season 3 of AJLT. The dress, adorned with delicate flowers and green leaves sewn into the pockets, offered a glimpse of a black bra and lacy pink underwear. The look was both sweet and undeniably sexy, proving Parker's ability to embrace sultry style in a way that feels both authentic and effortless..

By choosing pieces with strong silhouettes and interesting details, Parker ensured that her peek-a-boo undergarments feel intentional and fashion-forward, rather than simply revealing. Her recent looks are a good reminder that the exposed bra trend is here to stay — and it can be surprisingly versatile.