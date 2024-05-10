Sarah Jessica Parker is known for having the best shoe game, thanks to her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw. However, Carrie’s handbag game is just as excellent, as proven with SJP’s newest look.

On May 10, Parker began production on the third season of Max’s SATC reboot, And Just Like That.... To mark the occasion, she shared Carrie’s first new outfit of the season, and the star of the show is actually an extravagant bag that comes with an equally lavish price tag.

Carrie’s First Season 3 Look

Parker shared a photo of her first Season 3 look, taken from her set trailer, on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Day 1.” As seen on the AJLT costumes Instagram page, the actor paired a silky pink mid-length skirt with a mint green button-up blouse from Altuzarra, tied up in a bow with a coordinating scarf — a classic Carrie Bradshaw touch.

Naturally, SJP completed the look with some matching mint pumps, but it’s her choice of handbag that truly steals the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s first And Just Like That Season 3 look Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker

Her $14k Gucci Bag

Parker complimented her spring outfit with a decadent Gucci Jackie shoulder bag in ivory leather. The bag, which takes over 55 hours to construct, features an embroidered trim with over 900 pink, green, and silver crystals.

This craftsmanship comes at a price, with the bag only available in Gucci boutiques and retailing for $14,000. Thankfully, Carrie’s now rich enough to afford this bag — in every color, if she pleases.

Sarah Jessica Parker films And Just Like That... in New York City with a $14k Gucci bag. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This luxe iteration of the Gucci Jackie will soon rank up there with Carrie’s chicest SATC bags, which include adventurous takes on classics like her Fendi Baguettes, niche novelty bags like the J.W. Anderson pigeon clutch, and the iconic Eiffel Tower bag.