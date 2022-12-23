If Sex and the City was known for anything besides sex, it was fashion. The Manhattan foursome loved their designer labels, from Chanel to Hermès, especially when it came to footwear. The HBO show’s costume designers essentially made Carrie Bradshaw’s go-to brand, Manolo Blahniks, a household name in the late ’90s and early aughts.

Countless shoe-related incidents became storylines of their own throughout SATC’s six seasons, like the baby-shower controversy over a stolen pair of $485 shoes, which soon became a source of shoe-shaming. I mean, the gasp I gusped when Carrie stepped in dog poo while traipsing the streets of Paris in white Louboutins. It was a fashion nightmare and also a deep-seated fear of mine.

Since the show wrapped, actor Sarah Jessica Parker has kept fans invested in her IRL shoe game, even launching an on-the-nose shoe line of her own, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, in 2014.

Below, take a look through 15 of my favorite Carrie Bradshaw shoes from the 94 SATC episodes, two feature films, and series reboot.

1 Jeweled Mules HBO Max This Barbie pink mule is probably my favorite pair of Manolos aside from Carrie’s wedding shoes. The jewel detail is peak Manolo Blahnik.

2 Snakeskin Boots Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Boots aren’t as common in the franchise as other types of footwear, but when they do make an appearance, it’s a moment, like this salmon and ivory heeled pair from Season 3.

3 The Wedding Shoes James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Had it not been for Big leaving Carrie pre-altar in 2008’s Sex and the City movie, these strappy gold snakeskin pumps would’ve gone unnoticed.

4 Clear Mules Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images These understated clear mule pumps from Season 3 are perfect for this outfit, giving Carrie’s slinky dress the spotlight.

5 Something Blue HBO Max You can actually purchase this exact style of cobalt blue Manolo Blahniks from the Sex and the City movie... for a cool $1,125.

6 Strappy Silver James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images The costume designers had a way of matching Carrie’s heels perfectly to any outfit without stealing attention from her look. These strappy silver heels are a perfect example.

7 Not-So-Mellow Yellow Tom Kingston/WireImage/Getty Images I love a coordinated color moment, and Carrie matching her peep-toe, backless yellow pumps to her bag is *chef’s kiss.*

8 Peekaboo Jimmy Choos Bill Davila/WireImage/Getty Images When Carrie’s black Jimmy Choos matched her peekaboo lace bra, she achieved peak fashion goals.

9 Ruffled Stilettos HBO Max Only Carrie would wear a pair of ruffle, strappy Louboutins to the hospital while Miranda was in labor — only to have them end up covered in amniotic fluid.

10 Ankle Booties Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images These understated Chanel ankle booties made several appearances throughout the show, and always brought a look together perfectly.

11 Mythical Mary Janes HBO Max When Carrie visited the famed Vogue fashion closet, she happened upon a pair of Manolo Blahnik mary janes. “I thought these were a shoe myth,” she exclaimed in excitement.

12 Exaggerated Heels Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images I love a pointed toe, and the exaggerated one on this deep purple boot, paired with its stiletto heel, is what winter fashion should be.

13 Color-Blocked Booties Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images These gray suede ankle booties look simple until Carrie turns sideways and flashes their winning gold heel.

14 Scalloped-Edge Boots James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images The scalloped edge of this over-the-knee boot elevates the classic look.