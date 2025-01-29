Sarah Jessica Parker spent the better half of 2024 on the set of And Just Like That... Season 3, and was spotted filming around New York City in Carrie Bradshaw’s classic and eclectic looks, from a $14,000 bag to clashing prints. And if the first-look photos are anything to go by, her fashion influence has spread to the rest of the cast.

Therefore, it’s only natural that Carrie’s impact was carried all the way to Park City, Utah. Parker is attending the Sundance Film Festival to promote her new film The Librarians, which she executive produced. Given how cold Utah winter is, Parker decided to channel her inner Carrie with some chaotic layering — and added a little spicy twist.

SJP’s Plunging Dress

For her Sundance look, Parker wore a plunging gray Meruert Tolegen dress with a ruffled skirt, which Carrie would happily prance around in. She bundled up by donning a denim button-up blouse underneath, but kept the top few buttons undone to create a plunging neckline.

Adding a cozy touch to her look, she draped a gray knit cardigan with oversized silver buttons over her dress, keeping in line with the quiet luxury aesthetic, before putting on a black puffer coat to keep warm.

London Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images

In true Carrie fashion, SJP’s footwear added an unexpected pop of color to her otherwise neutral ensemble. She completed her outfit with suede fuchsia knee-high boots from her discontinued Sarah Jessica Parker line.

She also accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and a pearl necklace, adding subtle glamour to the outfit.

SJP’s Glittering Gown

A month before Sundance, Parker also made Carrie proud with her look for another film festival, this time in Saudi Arabia. She wore a glittering long-sleeved purple gown, which she easily could’ve worn on Sex and the City in the ’90s.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While SJP carried a light pink rhinestoned clutch bag that complimented the look, her dress’s violet hue would’ve perfectly matched Carrie’s iconic Fendi purple sequin baguette bag.