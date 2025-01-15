Throughout the summer of 2024, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted many times filming the upcoming third season of And Just Like That... around New York City, giving fans a sneak peek at potential storylines and, more importantly, her ensembles. From a bedazzled “boob sweat” dress to the return of her abstract Chanel top, Carrie Bradshaw’s style is just as Carrie as ever.

On Jan. 14, HBO released three first-look images from AJLT Season 3, which proves that the gang’s looks are more chaotic than ever. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are also back as our beloved Miranda and Charlotte, along with Sarita Choudhury as Seema and Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa, and they all seem to have taken cues from Carrie’s wardrobe.

Carrie’s Clashing Prints

In the first new photo, Carrie chills out with Seema in her new Gramercy Park home while wearing two clashing patterns. Her teal long-sleeve shirt features a nautical print with what appears to be scuba divers. It’s tucked into high-waisted pants with a bold pink and purple floral pattern.

In stark contrast, Seema keeps things chic and casual, donning a gray off-shoulder cargo blouse with oversized pockets and matching board shorts. If their goal is to dress for the Hamptons but stay in Manhattan, they’ve succeeded.

Charlotte’s Gingham Print

The theme of And Just Like That... Season 3 appears to be bold prints. In another first-look photo, Charlotte hangs with Lisa near the Hudson River. She sports a red gingham-print blouse that ties up at her midriff. She pairs the shirt with red yoga pants and a headband.

Lisa keeps things just as bright, wearing a raincoat-style yellow overshirt with sheer sleeves that make it appear as if she’s wearing oversized armbands. She drapes it over a white button-up blouse with a sheer geometric print and completes her look with matching pants and a visor. Are they working out, going to lunch, or having a picnic? Only time will tell.

Miranda’s Dinner Look

Even though Miranda received the print memo, her outfit is less of a bold statement. In this new photo, she sits at the bar with Carrie, wearing a blue-and-green diamond-patterned dress cinched with a wide black belt.

In perhaps the most shocking look of the first-look photos, Carrie looked very demure while out with Miranda, sporting a simple denim blazer with a statement necklace.

That said, there’s no telling what’s happening underneath her jacket. Knowing Carrie, it’s something utterly wild that somehow works.