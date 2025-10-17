Thanks to her iconic run as Carrie Bradshaw on SATC, Sarah Jessica Parker has become synonymous with certain clothing styles and designers. Giant rosettes, gray bodycon dresses, and Fendi Baguette bags are still inextricably linked with the fictional columnist. Shoes, however, were Carrie’s oxygen. She infamously invested more in footwear than in real estate. She especially loved her high-heeled Manolo Blahniks, so much so that she wore the designer on her wedding day.

IRL, Parker is just as into shoes, if not more. She even owned an eponymous shoe brand from 2014 until 2024. Recently, however, she’s been trading her signature heels for something much, much more comfortable. And it’s something we all had in our closets in middle school.

SJP’s Casual Ensemble

On Thursday, Oct. 16, Parker donned a maroon and white checkered top with raw edges and paired it with light-wash jeans cuffed at the ankles. It’s rare to see Parker wear denim — she’s not really an understated dresser. It’s likely why the actor threw on a tailored dusty rose jacket over her ensemble for an elevated take.

Jared Siskin/amfAR/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Y2K-Era Footwear

The most surprising part of her ‘fit was her choice of shoes. Parker wore UGG boots, aka the millennial staple circa 2008, that strutted down countless school hallways.

Her choice was a pair of chestnut-hued Tazz IIs boasting a red braid detail and the brand’s signature sheepskin interior. It’s currently available to shop at $145, a price point much, much lower than her usual designer shoe collection.

The Night Before...

The low-key look came hours after she made waves at the 2025 VS Fashion Show, sitting front row beside Amy Sedaris and Chloë Sevigny. Though she didn’t walk the show, she did walk the pink carpet and showed off her all-black number. It included a dress with an asymmetrical neckline and thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a long coat and pointed-toe Mary Janes with a vertiginous heel from her own label, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Her range.