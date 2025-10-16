If you haven’t come across posts about the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on your FYPs, you’re not online enough. (Respect.) But if you have, you know that a lot happened. The performers were especially stacked this season, with showcases from Madison Beer, Karol G, K-pop group TWICE, and Missy Elliott. So were the front rows: Between Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Sedaris, and Jenna Lyons, the seats were as fun to watch as the catwalk, especially when certain husbands supported their supermodel partners loud and proud (but more on that later).

As expected, most of the magic happened on the runway. OG Angels, including those who hung up their wings years ago, put them back on for this year’s shindig. Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candace Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, Behati Prinsloo, and more icons returned and stirred nostalgia.

The veterans weren’t the only ones who made waves on last night’s runway. Professional athletes Angel Reese and Suni Lee also made history by walking the show. Prior to the 2025 lineup, no pro-sports girl had ever modeled in the VS Fashion Show. Other new faces on stage brought new energy to the brand’s annual fashion fête, including Amelia Gray, Emily Ratajkowski, and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira.

Below, the most exciting bits from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

A Very Pregnant Jasmine Tookes Opened

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A nine-month pregnant Jasmine Tookes opened the show to audible gasps, especially when she clutched her belly at the end of the runway. People online immediately noticed how she was dressed like a clamshell, with her belly being the pearl. This is how you kick off a show.

Missy Elliott Turned It Into A Concert

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

For decades, Victoria’s Secret had always peppered its shows with live performances from the hottest artists, who typically sing to the models as they walk by. The biggest acts, including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Cher, all crooned as winged people strutted past them. This year, most of the performances were similarly structured — except Missy Elliott’s.

Miss Demeanor turned the VS Fashion Show into her own mini concert. After all the individual walks, she descended from a circular platform as Missy-branded wristbands lit up in sync with her music. Performing a medley of “Lose Control,” “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Minute Man,” the nostalgic show was the perfect end to the night, getting the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Law Roach dancing on their feet.

The OGs Returned

For decades, a supermodel’s success was determined by whether they walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This year, several of the OG models returned to the show, including Ambrosio, Lima, and Swanepoel, leaving audiences nostalgic and starstruck.

1 / 3

Athletes Made History

If you needed even more glaring proof that fashion and sports are inextricable, here are two pieces of evidence: Their names are Angel Reese and Suni Lee. Reese strutted down the runway twice, while Lee was part of the Pink segment.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2

Supportive Kings Stole The Show

The buzzy front rows included a host of A-listers, including SJP, Jenna Lyons, Amy Sedaris, and Chloe Sevigny. But the guests who ultimately stole the show were Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dylan Sprouse, who charmed everyone by standing up for their wives, Abby Champion and Barbara Palvin, respectively, and cheering them on as they walked past.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Another show for the books.