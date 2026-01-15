You can take Sarah Jessica Parker away from Carrie Bradshaw (which happened when And Just Like That... ended in August), but you can’t take Carrie out of SJP. The actor is a style icon on her own accord, thanks to her ability to pull off sculptural haute couture and make “cheugy” look cool, but once in a while, she just can’t help but pull a good Sex & the City-coded look out of her closet.

On Jan. 15, Parker unveiled her new commercial for prescription eyedrops VIZZ, showing Parker walking down a tree-lined New York street that’s eerily reminiscent of Carrie’s famous apartment (and making a possible Mr. Big reference).

SJP’s Carrie-Coded Look

In the new ad, Parker donned a look that Carrie Bradshaw would’ve worn while running errands in her neighborhood. She embraced the corpcore aesthetic by wearing a classic gray striped blazer with fitted lapels and pointed pockets, looking professional as always.

But in true Carrie fashion, she added a dainty touch with a baby pink button-up blouse underneath, featuring a curved V-neck and symmetrical hem, courtesy of a silky ribbon. She paired her blazer with a skirt that had a black-and-gray flecked pattern.

Lenz Therapeutics

Of course, SJP didn’t step out without some statement accessories. She complemented her pastel pink by carrying a baby blue leather clutch bag, and completed her look with some classic pointed-toe black pumps.

VIZZ / Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP’s Holiday Party Dress

In her last ad, for Google’s holiday campaign, Parker also pulled out a look that Carrie would’ve approved — but this time for a holiday party. She donned a luxe long-sleeved LBD (little black dress) with an hourglass silhouette, rugged hem, and plunging V-neck collar, leading to three sequined gold bows for extra festive flair.

Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker

Of course, she added more razzle-dazzle with her shoes, wearing a pair of silver pointed-toe pumps to create a mixed-metal look. When it comes to Parker, shoes often make the biggest statement.