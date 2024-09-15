Awards shows are often peppered with the glitziest, most glamorous looks. As a result, not everyone can easily stand out at a red carpet, especially in a more timeless little black dress. Not everyone, however, is Selena Gomez.

The 2024 Emmys is a historic moment for the Only Murders in the Building star. While fans have long been obsessed with her role on the Hulu hit show, this is the Disney alum’s first-ever Emmy nod — and it’s a big one, too. She bagged a nomination for the prestigious Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. Regardless of what happens the rest of the awards show, she’s already a winner in my book — as the best-dressed star to grace the carpet, in an LBD to boot.

Selena’s Bedazzled LBD

Gomez sashayed down the red carpet in a look befitting a nominee — nay, a winner. For the momentous occasion, she wore a look from Ralph Lauren. Hers was a fitted number with a mermaid silhouette that jutted out into a long train.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez’s LBD was all sorts of decadent; for one, it was crafted in luxe velvet. Her halter neckline (a favorite of the star) was covered in a dazzling crystal-encrusted trim — 600 to be exact.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Low-Key Glam

Leaning into the shimmer on her gown, she frosted herself in various Tiffany & Co. diamonds including earrings, bangles, and five different rings.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Only true Fashion Girls know when to pare back — and that’s exactly what Gomez did with her beauty look. She went low-key and styled her hair down in a sleek, center-part. The Rare Beauty mogul also went for the barely there route makeup-wise with nude glossy lips and a subtle smokey eye.

So good.