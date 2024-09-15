Around this time each year, the Emmy Awards come around to celebrate every bit of excellence that goes into creating television’s most-loved series.

This year, beloved shows like Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Crown, and even Baby Reindeer are all nominated with the hopes of receiving their flowers. Moreover, countless stars — including Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, and Ayo Edebiri — will be on the red carpet ready to celebrate their recent on-screen projects.

When it comes to the go-to Emmys glamour, A-list celebrities tend to keep their hair and makeup looks timeless, chic, and perhaps with a touch of Old Hollywood. That being said, there are always a few standout looks that tap the most current trends and eye-catching colors, taking their evening vibe to cool new heights. And given that fall 2024 is defined by vampy lips, Y2K-esque cool tones, and the like, the girlies are sure to come in hot with the Pinterest board-worthy inspo.

Didn’t get a chance to catch the 76th annual Emmy Awards ceremony? Lucky for you, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to gather all of the best hair and makeup looks from the star-studded night.

Selena Gomez’s Ultra-Sharp Cat Eye Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keeping her red carpet look just as timeless and chic as her gown, Selena Gomez paired minimal makeup with an ultra-sharp cat eye and warm-toned neutral lips.

Mindy Kaling’s Chocolate-Toned Gloss Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mindy Kaling looked endlessly elegant with her dark hair tucked behind her ears and her lips painted a warm, chocolate-hued lip gloss.

Quinta Brunson’s Retro Edges Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quinta Brunson brought the theatrics with her Emmys look, pairing sultry smoky eyes with retro-style curled edges reminiscent of Betty Boop.

Jennifer Aniston’s Beachy Tresses Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston knows that effortless hair is her superpower — and the Emmys were no different, as she rocked her signature softly textured strands.

Ayo Edebiri’s 1970s Waves Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like a modern 1970s icon on the red carpet, Ayo Edebiri wore her lengthy, deep espresso hair in flowing waves that perfectly complemented her playful gown. Celebrity hairstylist Miles Jeffries used the Maui Moisture Nourish + Coconut Milk Weightless Oil Mist on her strands for extra shine.

Sofia Vergara’s Sultry Side Part Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Vergara toed the line between being sultry and sweet at the 2024 Emmys with her long brunette tresses styled in a soft side part and with glossy waves.

Padma Lakshmi’s Terracotta Blush Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tapping the current “blonzer” trend that’s currently owning fall 2024, Padma Lakshmi rocked terracotta blush at the Emmy Awards ceremony.

Dakota Fanning’s Low-Key ‘Do Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Fanning kept her Emmy Awards glam to a minimum, focusing on monochromatic (and warm-toned) makeup, as well as low-key waves in her honey blonde hair.

Rita Ora’s Lightened Brows Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Rita Ora looked positively otherworldly with her bangs styled in glamorous curls and her typically dark eyebrows painted in a much softer taupe-blonde hue.

Ella Purnell’s Cherry Mocha Lips Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Looking like a disco diva with her sparkling silver gown and voluminous hair, Ella Purnell topped off her red carpet look with a deep shade of cherry mocha lipstick.