Spooky season is *finally* upon us. With Halloween only T-minus three days away, fans of the macabre holiday are already trickin’ and treatin’ and finding any excuse to dress up.

Fashion girls go especially hard on All Hallows’ Eve. Whether they deploy pop culture references that prove they’re chronically online or embody their favorite literary classics, they treat the occasion like a red carpet event: with utmost attention to detail. Take Selena Gomez’s look as an example.

Over the weekend, the “Who Says” songstress dressed up as a longtime icon: the titular character from Alice in Wonderland. As expected of a style maven, Gomez made the Disney character’s look 2024-appropriate with a few spicy tweaks.

Selena’s Spicy Alice In Wonderland Costume

Alice, the curious protagonist from Lewis Carroll’s OG 1865 novel, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, has undergone several style makeovers through the centuries. In the 1951 Disney cartoon, she explored Wonderland in a billowy blue number with a white apron.

In 2010, Tim Burton reinterpreted the Disney classic in a live-action remake. And his version of Alice ditched the apron. Instead, she opted for an all-blue bustier-inspired tulle creation that looked more in line with ballgowns seen on Disney princesses.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Gomez gave the iconic ’fit yet another modern upgrade. Instead of puff sleeves, her dress featured was PG-13 with an off-the-shoulder neckline so low, it fully flaunted her décolletage. Apart from the cleavage-baring switch-up, the dress’ skirt was crafted in see-through tulle, with what looked like nothing but a bodysuit underneath.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez’s dress was from Rodarte, a brand known for dreaming up fantastical, fairy tale-esque pieces. She paired the look with two-toned cap-toe slingbacks from Sezane and ruffly white Bombas socks.

Of course, Gomez harkened to Alice’s signature accessory: the black bow. Gomez’s choice was a beribboned headband from Jennifer Behr, headwear designer to the stars (see: Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie, and even Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf).

Honorable Mention: Benny’s Costume

She wasn’t the only one on theme. Gomez shared snaps with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who also rocked Wonderland style. He went as the Mad Hatter (à la Johnny Depp in the remake), complete with the orange wig and kooky suiting.

You know what they say: The couple that slays together, stays together.