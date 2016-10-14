22 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas For Brunettes

Halloween is, arguably, one of those most fun holidays of the entire year. There are so many great aspects to it, like seasonal snacks, scary movies, and spooky get-togethers with friends. There’s also the costume element, which is always super exciting — right up until you realize you have nothing to wear.

If you find yourself coming up empty in the idea department, it might help to draw inspiration from features you already have, like your dark hair. There are so many killer costume ideas for brunettes that make dressing up a cinch, whether your hair is curly or straight, short or long, or light brown or jet-black. It’ll save you from having to wear an itchy Halloween wig. And most of them are really easy to assemble, too. (Looking at you, people reading this article at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.)

Take a look at the pics below inspired by people and characters with brown hair and see if anything stands out. Then dig through your closet. You might be able to save money by using items you already have, like a white T-shirt, cool boots, or that red headband you totally forgot about. Of course, you could also rush-ship a few things your way if need be in order to create the perfect look. Here, a list of Halloween costume ideas for brunettes. Throw one together, get out there, and enjoy your night.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Kang Sae-byeok

IMDB

If you were one of the seemingly zillions of people who watched Squid Game, you could use Halloween as an opportunity to show how much you loved the show — especially because it makes for an easy costume. To be Kang Sae-byeok, for instance, all you need is a teal tracksuit. Tape a number onto it and you’re golden.

2. Kim Kardashian on SNL

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian recently hosted Saturday Night Live. Not only was she hilarious, she also showed up in several great looks, including this pink catsuit from Balenciaga. Make it your own (and be super comfy) by wearing pink leggings and a stretchy top, but bring the fanciness with a boa, sparkly earrings, and super-straight hair.

3. Chani from ‘Dune’

Zendaya’s character from Dune is so 2021. (Well, more like 10,191.) To recreate her desert stillsuit look, make sure your hair is windswept and your clothes earth-toned.

4. Noel Fielding

Are you also in love with The Great British Bake Off, kooky fashion, and dessert? To emulate GBBO host Noel Fielding’s style, wear an artsy shirt, black heels, skinny jeans, and style your hair in a cool shag.

5. Rosie The Riveter

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Now for some classics! If you have a denim shirt or boilersuit and a red bandana, you can easily go out as Rosie the Riveter. Be sure to flex your bicep the entire evening for added effect.

6. Betty Boop

Imdb

For a sexy 1930s Betty Boop look, pull on a slinky red dress, draw on some red lipstick, and add a few spit curls around your forehead. Bonus points if you have a red boa, pumps, and gold jewelry.

7. Eleven

Eleven from Stranger Things is a surefire hit at Halloween parties, especially if you have extremely close-cropped or buzzed brown hair. Look for a pink dress, knee-high socks, white sneakers, and a blue windbreaker. Don’t forget to carry a box of Eggos around, too.

8. Tina Blecher

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

To dress up as Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, put a barrette in your hair and curl the ends under slightly. Complete the look is a blue shirt, blue skirt, socks, thick black glasses, and cranky attitude.

9. Velma

When in doubt, there’s always Velma from Scooby Doo. This super cute costume is all about the bright colors, so look for an orange sweater, red skirt, bright shoes. Oh, and glasses. Because she can’t see without her glasses.

10. Mia Wallace

To be Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction simply curl your hair under and style your bangs so they go straight across. Have a ketchup joke lined up, and you’re set.

11. Holly Golightly

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Tease your hair into a beehive updo and brush your bangs slightly off your face for the iconic Breakfast At Tiffany's hairstyle. Add a few jewels, like a crystal choker necklace or a tiara. Long black gloves would look cute, too.

12. Cookie Lyon

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Feeling fancy? Then dress as Cookie from Empire. All you’ll need is a deep side part or high ponytail, big jewelry, and a healthy dose of animal print.

13. Mary Poppins

To go all-out as Mary Poppins, don a wide-brimmed boater hat, black lace-up boots, and a collared coat. To keep things simpler, wear red lipstick with a dress and carry an umbrella. As for a hairstyle, it’s all about the low bun.

14. Olivia Pope

If you have shoulder-length brunette hair and love Scandal, then you should definitely be Olivia Pope this Halloween. Don't forget the wine glass and her motto: "It's handled."

15. Katniss Everdeen

Pull your hair back into a long messy braid, dig out your earth-tone clothes and a pair of boots, and enjoy Halloween as Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games. If you can get your hands on a fake bow and arrow set, more power to you.

16. Wednesday Addams

To pull off a Wednesday Addams Halloween costume, simply part your hair down the middle and give yourself low, braided pigtails. From there, all you have to do is wear a black collared dress and black tights. (The more goth, the better!)

17. Hermione

Ignoring the fact that Emma Watson is kinda blondish, the OG Hermione from Harry Potter was described as having “bushy brown hair.” Rock yours with a cloak, Gryffindor tie, and a witch hat. Extra credit if you carry books and a wand.

18. Princess Jasmine

Don’t mind wearing something comfy on Halloween? Then be Jasmine from Aladdin — she lives in loose jogger pants. Pull your thick hair back into a low, loose braid, and make sure you have lots of volume around your face. Add a jeweled headband, and you’ll give off total princess vibes.

19. Belle

Belle is one of the most popular brunette Disney princesses — you just need dark hair that's long enough to pull back into a ponytail. Don't worry about finding her yellow ballgown; her blue and white ensemble works just as well and is easier to put together.

20. Snow White

If you have a short, dark bob — and just so happen to love all things Disney — then Snow White is your gal! All you’ll need is a primary colored outfit, headband, and maybe even a little blue bird. (Aww, cute.)

21. Mary From ‘Hocus Pocus’

The cast of the ’90s cult fave Hocus Pocus has a variety of hair colors to choose from. But as a brunette, you kind of have to go with Mary, right?

22. Wonder Woman

While this costume might take a little bit of planning, it doesn’t get cooler than Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Not only is she coming to save the day, she just so happens to be a fierce brunette.