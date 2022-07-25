Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been tight since the days when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers (IYKYK). A beautiful friendship blossomed from those failed relationships and now we have the iconic duo known as Taylena.

Despite their busy schedules, the longtime besties celebrated Gomez's 30th birthday together with an intimate dinner at a dreamy Los Angeles restaurant. Adorable Instagram pics show them both dressed like a daydream in breezy summer dresses.

The Rare Beauty founder sported a simple white mini dress, while the "All Too Well" singer wore a contrasting maxi style in an earthy shade of brick red for the special occasion. Swift’s romantic, patchwork dress featured a tiered, full skirt by Christy Dawn (an eco-conscious, L.A.-based brand), while Gomez opted for a pleated Gucci number with long, billowy sleeves. Though very different looks, they made for a lovely contrast.

Gomez — who captioned her birthday post, “30, nerdy and worthy” — was spotted leaving Nobu wearing the royal blue Manolo Blahnik pumps Carrie Bradshaw made famous in Sex & the City the movie. The glamorous heels, which Farfetch aptly describes as "the epitome of party pumps," are made of silky satin and feature pointed toes topped with a crystal buckle appliqué. An excellent choice for the big 3-0.

Anyway, you can emulate both of their looks via the links ahead.

