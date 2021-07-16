The Selena Gomez Way To Master Controversial '90s Trends

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez is a huge fan of ‘90s trends. Both off duty as well as on the red carpet, she rocks trends from the retro decade — like slip dresses, chokers, denim-on-denim, and chunky sneakers — with ease. Over the years, Gomez has been a huge proponent of bringing back trends from the ‘90s that were both immediately embraced as well as the more controversial styles of the bunch. Either way, she somehow makes each retro trend feel modern and very much of-the-moment.

Indeed Gomez’s wardrobe is a ‘90s mecca. She seamlessly moves from layered baby tees under slip dresses to overalls, from high-waisted stovepipe jeans to chunky dad sneakers, and the list goes on. On the red carpet she’s a lover of a slinky silk style, paired with strappy heeled sandals, while casual outings call for everything from jumpsuits to mom jeans, denim minis to choker necklaces, and more.

Ahead, find her best evening and daytime ‘90s looks and how to shop them for yourself. It’s all about the throwback ‘90s look this Summer and Gomez is leading the way with style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Slip Dress Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Selena Gomez loves a slip dress moment, which is certainly peak ‘90s…especially when she pairs it with heeled strappy sandals.

Draped Slip Dress Almina Concept $108 View product This slip dress features a simple silhouette you can dress up like Gomez with stilettos or dress down with Birkenstocks and a denim jacket.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Patent Leather Sandals STUART WEITZMAN $392 View product These classic sandals will be the hardest-working item in your summer wardrobe, pairing equally as well with slinky dresses as office-friendly skirt suits.

Printed Button-Downs & Jeans Kyle Rivas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Off-duty, Gomez loves to slip into a pair of vintage high-waisted mom jeans, often pairing them with other ‘90s favorites, like a printed short-sleeve button down and dad sneakers.

The Cabana Shirt Solid & Striped $128 View product Take a cue from Gomez and invest in a printed button-down shirt that you can easily throw over your summer separates.

Re/done High Rise Jeans Ankle Crop X Levi's Re/Done $364 $218.40 View product Invest in a pair of high-rise jeans that do double duty, pairing easily with open-toe sandals, slides, and pumps alike.