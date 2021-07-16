Celebrity Style
The Selena Gomez Way To Master Controversial '90s Trends
Slip dresses, mom jeans, and more.
It’s no secret that Selena Gomez is a huge fan of ‘90s trends. Both off duty as well as on the red carpet, she rocks trends from the retro decade — like slip dresses, chokers, denim-on-denim, and chunky sneakers — with ease. Over the years, Gomez has been a huge proponent of bringing back trends from the ‘90s that were both immediately embraced as well as the more controversial styles of the bunch. Either way, she somehow makes each retro trend feel modern and very much of-the-moment.
Indeed Gomez’s wardrobe is a ‘90s mecca. She seamlessly moves from layered baby tees under slip dresses to overalls, from high-waisted stovepipe jeans to chunky dad sneakers, and the list goes on. On the red carpet she’s a lover of a slinky silk style, paired with strappy heeled sandals, while casual outings call for everything from jumpsuits to mom jeans, denim minis to choker necklaces, and more.
Ahead, find her best evening and daytime ‘90s looks and how to shop them for yourself. It’s all about the throwback ‘90s look this Summer and Gomez is leading the way with style.
