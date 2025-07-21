Selena Gomez’s Plunging Birthday Jumpsuit Was Positively Dazzling

Selenators aren’t the only ones keen on celebrating Selena Gomez’s birthday. The occasion has been somewhat of a standing date for style savants, too. After all, the Disney alum always shows out in chic looks that mirror the trends or predict what’s to come.

In 2023, she wore a cherry red number awash in floral appliqués from Oscar de la Renta, capturing the year’s obsession with Carrie Bradshaw-inspired florets and the ruby hue’s dominance. The following year, though her beachside birthday was more low-key, she still managed to rock a dress in butter yellow, 2024’s most ubiquitous color trend.

This year, she wore a style that’s not buzzy... yet. Which can only mean she’ll likely be kickstarting the trend herself. Behold: the resurgence of the sequined jumpsuit. You saw it here (or on her Instagram account) first.

Selena’s Disco Chic Jumpsuit

On Sunday, July 20, Gomez shared snaps from her celebration. For the ultimate party vibe, she channeled none other than ’70s-era disco style. Think: Studio 54 and the sparkly flared jumpsuits Bianca Jagger and Liza Minnelli used to wear to the now-defunct club. Gomez’s modern take, however, was a rather daring one. She donned a gunmetal number with a deep-V halter neck, with draped details across the waist. And the pants? Bell-bottoms, of course.

The shimmery piece was from Nadine Merabi and is still available to shop for $615.

Celebrants are allowed — nay, expected — to be extra. So, for a textural overload, she added a fuzzy coat with boxy shoulders in a light oat shade.

Her Equally Sparkly Bling

Last year, Gomez’s birthday ’fit made headlines for sporting a sweet accessory: a “b” necklace as a tribute to her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

This year, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer traded it for something even sparklier. She wore a two-layer diamond tennis necklace with a pear-shaped pendant. Though the piece from the Brilliant Earth x Jane Goodall collection is sold out, you can shop a similar piece from the brand.

It Wouldn’t Be A Party Without Taylor Swift

Among Gomez’s closest friends in attendance was her longtime bestie, Taylor Swift. The “Cruel Summer” songstress also got the shimmery memo and wore a similarly sequined number. Her take was an inky black wrap-esque minidress, which she paired with her signature red lip.

Besties who slay together, stay together.