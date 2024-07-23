Selena Gomez Pulled A Taylor Swift With A Sweet “Boyfriend Necklace”

A lot can change in a year — just ask Selena Gomez. Last July, the “Hands to Myself” singer had reportedly just begun dating now-boyfriend Benny Blanco, though their relationship was on the DL until her December confirmation. In fact, back then, she was still proclaiming her single status.

In a span of a year, her love life utterly transformed. The pair became Instagram official, engaged in online PDA, and publicly spoke about each other, among other cheesy affairs.

Monday, July 22, was a special day for Gomez. She rang in her 32nd birthday, which for all intents and purposes, should be a day that’s all about her. The Rare Beauty founder’s celebratory outfit, however, had the sweetest tribute... for her boyfriend. The romantic sartorial move proves just how smitten the multi-hyphenate is.

Selena’s Breezy Romper

Gomez rang in her birthday at the beach, against palm trees and idyllic azure waters. Naturally, she kept her outfit just as breezy. Instead of rocking a mini bodycon dress with intricate embroideries (like last year’s look), she opted for its low-key flip side.

She rocked a breezy yellow romper in butter yellow — 2024’s biggest color trend. The sleeveless number also harkened to another trend: coquettecore. The ruffled neckline featured a bow detail that sent the micro mini into saccharine territory.

Her Romantic Accessory

While the look was a stunner in all its simplicity, it was her necklace that left fans speechless.

In a selfie, the entrepreneur showed off her flushed pink makeup look. With her hair styled to one side, it perfectly framed a sparkling pendant necklace with the initial “b” for Benny. She clearly took a cue from BFF Taylor Swift, who once sang: “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck ... Not because he owns me, but ’cause he really knows me.”

In her comments section, her producer boyfriend couldn’t help but gush: “i got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain 😍”

You Can Shop Her Look

Thankfully, both of Gomez’s birthday pieces are available to shop. Though her diamond-encrusted pendant from Baby Gold comes steeply priced at $600, her romper is much, much more reasonable. The effortless Free People piece retails for $78 (and also comes in blue).

You can’t help but stan.