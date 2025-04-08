Wedding bells are coming for Selena Gomez, as evidenced by her engagement to Benny Blanco in December. But despite not having pinned down the date of their nuptials yet (at least, according to the soon-to-be-groom), the Golden Globe nominee looks ready to walk down the aisle. The biggest clue? Her series of bridal white looks.

Selena’s Draped Mini

Over the weekend, the “Sunset Blvd” songstress shared a carousel of “memories” on Instagram. Among them were a few chic outfits. In one, she took a mirror selfie wearing a couture take on the button-down dress. Though it featured the key elements of the office staple — a collar, long sleeves, buttons, and cuffs — her choice was utterly sculptural.

Thanks to the visible boning, the dress featured a cinched waist detail for an hourglass silhouette. Adding even more volume to the hip region, an extra layer of draped fabric wrapped around the micro miniskirt.

The upper half of the torso also featured exaggerated shapes, including boxy power shoulders and curved drapings down the sleeves.

Peep TikTok’s Red Nail Theory

As a contrast to the bridal hue, the Rare Beauty founder completed her look with gold jewelry and pops of red. She swiped her lips with red lipstick, a Gomez favorite, and polished her nails with a matching shade of crimson.

According to TikTok’s red nail theory, swiping red lacquer makes one more attractive to men and could represent passion, confidence, and love. Given that she is about to be married, this sounds about right.

Her Second Ivory Number

In the same photo dump, the beauty CEO shared another all-white look. This time, however, it was squarely in her go-to corpcore wheelhouse. A more summery take on the pantsuit, she skipped the blazer and rocked trousers with a buttoned vest.

She completed her ’fit with another office-friendly item typically borrowed from the boys: neckties. Hollywood’s best-dressed have collectively taken to the tie as a red carpet accessory, including Cynthia Erivo, Ayo Edibiri, and her Emilia Pérez costar Zoe Saldaña. Though the silky pieces are typically styled atop button-downs, Gomez mixed it up by tucking hers under her vest.

The resulting look was chic as always.