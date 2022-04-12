From bleach-blonde locks to derrière-length, beachy waves, Selena Gomez is no stranger to experimenting with her look ... and in my completely biased, Rare Beauty-loving, Selena-obsessed opinion — there is truly nothing the Latina mogul can’t pull off.

Since first breaking onto the scene at a young age by way of Disney’s nostalgia-inducing show, Barney & Friends, the Texas-born star has since all but dominated. With hit records (in both English and Spanish languages), cult-fave television shows and films, her most recent mental health platform launch, and of course, her award-winning beauty range Rare Beauty, she could truly retire today and still be considered one of the most successful to ever do it.

Through her many years in the spotlight, the multi-hyphenate has often opted for her natural look — espresso-brunette strands at any and every length. And though she’s recently revealed that she hasn’t been on social media for over four years (seriously), she’s still managed to break the internet quite a few times with a fresh new ‘do.

Below, Bustle gathered Selena Gomez’s best hair looks. You’re welcome.

The Super Sweet Throwback Sweetly bright-eyed (and around the time she would have starred on Disney), Gomez shared an adorable snapshot from her childhood. Naturally textured and youthfully carefree, I couldn’t help but include this moment in the roundup.

The Classic Sel For much of Gomez’s career, her brunette strands seldom strayed from this 2014-era, subtly highlighted brunette cut and color. Super long and filled with enviable volume and texture, this look will forever be a tried-and-true classic for Wizards of Waverly Place fans.

The Mid-Length, Ultra-Angular Cut Seen rocking a rare side-part (where are all my middle-part stans?), Gomez shared this iconic, intensely-angled chop back in 2015.

The Pin-Straight Inches Super-straight and draping down her exposed back, Gomez stunned on the American Music Awards’ 2015 red carpet.

The Undone, Beachy Waves Blissfully natural and (admittedly) making me miss sunny days spent by the ocean, the songstress showcased a healthy, mid-length chop with voluminously textured, chin-length bangs back in the spring of 2019.

The Honey-Hued Brunette Seen with some serious length and gorgeous volume, Gomez shared this sultry snap back in November 2019. Her dark strands were expertly lightened into a sun-kissed honey hue, perfectly complementing her tanned complexion.

The Flirtatious, Textured Curls Perhaps one of my all-time favorite looks, the Lose You To Love Me singer’s deep-brown eyes peered through the soft brown strands of this seriously French-girl chic chop.

The Bleach-Blonde Dream Girl While much of the world was in complete lockdown due to the *virus who must not be named* — Sel went for an entirely new look with bleached blonde locks, choosing to keep her low-maintenance dark roots peeking through. While the uniquely light look lasted through much of 2021, she soon dyed her hair back to her most-loved brunette shade.

The Sleek & Shiny Lob At the very start of 2022, Gomez was looking all things glamorous and effortlessly exquisite with a sharply-cut lob, styled with a slight under-curl at the ends. *Chef’s kiss.*