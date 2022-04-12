From bleach-blonde locks to derrière-length, beachy waves, Selena Gomez is no stranger to experimenting with her look ... and in my completely biased, Rare Beauty-loving, Selena-obsessed opinion — there is truly nothing the Latina mogul can’t pull off.
Since first breaking onto the scene at a young age by way of Disney’s nostalgia-inducing show, Barney & Friends, the Texas-born star has since all but dominated. With hit records (in both English and Spanish languages), cult-fave television shows and films, her most recent mental health platform launch, and of course, her award-winning beauty range Rare Beauty, she could truly retire today and still be considered one of the most successful to ever do it.
Through her many years in the spotlight, the multi-hyphenate has often opted for her natural look — espresso-brunette strands at any and every length. And though she’s recently revealed that she hasn’t been on social media for over four years (seriously), she’s still managed to break the internet quite a few times with a fresh new ‘do.
Below, Bustle gathered Selena Gomez’s best hair looks. You’re welcome.