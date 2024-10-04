Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself — and off little black dresses. No one in Hollywood has a more enviable selection of LBDs; it’s practically her uniform these days.

Despite the wardrobe staple’s versatility, making a statement in one is no easy feat. There’s not much to do with an all-black canvas, especially if you wear the style as much as she does. Thankfully, Gomez is a fashion whiz who can effortlessly display her range.

Case in point: in one week, she wore four separate LBDs, none of which had the same vibe. One look, for example, was positively retro, while another was an Old Hollywood throwback. Her latest? Corpcore with a sexy twist.

Selena’s Plunging Tuxedo Dress

Yesterday, Oct. 3 was a big day for Gomez. Together with her Emilia Pérez co-stars, the Rare Beauty mogul was awarded the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres medal, a coveted French award recognizing her and her film’s contributions to the French arts. Naturally, she wore a look befitting the moment: a tuxedo LBD.

The tux-style mini is the perfect blend of formal and chic and is quickly becoming a go-to of style stars. (Zendaya was spotted in one during Paris Fashion Week.) Gomez’s choice was a fitted number with a satin lapel, a mini hemline, and a deep plunging neckline.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed her look with more black add-ons including sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps. Her best accessory, however, was her brand-new medal.

Her Other LBDs This Week

While her most recent look could be a boardroom fixture, her LBD on Tuesday, Oct. 1, was positively retro. The Disney alum wore a long-sleeved turtleneck and mini reminiscent of the ‘60s. Even her geometric shoulder danglers and exaggerated side parts added to the nostalgic flavor.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

A day prior, she went a completely different throwback route: Old Hollywood. To attend her movie premiere in New York, Gomez donned a floor-length number with a semi-cowl neckline that any of Hollywood’s golden girls could’ve worn back in the day. She even paired it with a massive bow at the back and fingerless opera gloves for added drama.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

That same day, she slipped into something more NYC night-out appropriate: a lacy mini with another blazer dress left unbuttoned.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s never met an LBD she didn’t like.