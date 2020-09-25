Selena Gomez Proudly Showed Her Kidney Transplant Scars In A High Cut Swimsuit

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday, clad in a pale blue bathing suit and sharing an empowering message. In her caption she wrote, “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar.” She continued, “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that.”

The post is shared in congratulations of Theresa Mingus of La’Mariette, a newly-launched swimwear brand that is designed to instill confidence, to inspire, and to empower all who wear it. On the brand’s website, they state “I felt compelled to create a brand and develop a team that promotes positive and inclusive messaging, because I live this exact experience every day within my own community.” All suits are sized XS-XXL.

In Gomez’s post, she wears the aptly-named Selena One Piece in a cornflower blue tone. Standing tall, a pool in the background, Gomez shows off her kidney transplant scars in all their glory. It is an empowering message of self-acceptance and love that all should adapt.

And Gomez is setting out to help all her fans do so, no matter what it is about themselves that they are less confident in, writing, “All bodies are beautiful.”