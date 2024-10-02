Zendaya Made Corpcore Fun In A Plunging Tuxedo Dress

When Zendaya leaves her house for Fashion Month, she immediately steals the show. As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she’s now a front-row staple at their shows, sporting a zippered and chained low-cut dress for the Spring 2024 show and an early 2000s-inspired ensemble right after. But her latest Fashion Week look might be her most intriguing yet.

On Oct. 1, the actor took over Paris Fashion Week by attending Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 show at the famous Louvre Museum. Naturally, she dressed to impress in a look that was business on the top and party on the bottom.

Zendaya’s Plunging Tuxedo Dress

At the Louis Vuitton show, Zendaya gave a high-fashion take on the classic tuxedo. She donned an oversized black blazer with sharp ’80s-style shoulder pads and exaggerated white lapels that accentuated her top’s plunging neckline. Her jacket also had a folded red handkerchief pinned on her breast pocket.

On the bottom, Zendaya livened up her corpcore top with a beige Y2K-era bubble skirt, which was structured and tucked higher to appear extra ruffly, and a pair of sheer black fishnet tights.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While her clothes had many eye-catching components, Zendaya kept her accessories simple in comparison. She completed her look with black velvet pointed-toe stilettos and all gold jewelry, including two rings, a cuff bracelet, and dainty hoop earrings. She carried a matching top-handle purse from Vuitton with black leather and gold hardware, closed with a lock and key.

Zendaya’s Bubble Style

At this point, Zendaya is a proven fan of the bubble trend. The week before PFW, the star stepped out in New York City in the puffiest look imaginable, donning a teal bubble minidress from Louis Vuitton’s 2025 resort collection. The dress featured a shiny satin finish, an off-shoulder neckline, and an ultrashort balloon-style hem that exaggerated her frame.

She finished off the look with classic black pumps, which only accentuated her legs even more.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Naysayers of bubble fashion surely can’t help but admit that Zendaya pulls the trend off.