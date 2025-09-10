It’s not *officially* New York Fashion Week yet, but Selena Gomez may have already kicked off the buzzy Spring/Summer 2026 style season.

Ever since Selena Gomez got engaged to her music producer fiancé, Benny Blanco, she’s been embracing her bridal era, wearing a series of immaculate ivory numbers. (Her rumored bachelorette trip to Mexico, for example, was practically a wedding-dress-inspired runway.) Now that the Only Murders in the Building star is back in NYC, however, she embraced the ethos of NYFW dressing and went bold in cherry red.

Selena’s Red-Hot Mini

On Monday, Sept. 8, Gomez was spotted in the city in a head-turning look. While T-shirt dresses are typically the epitome of casual, the Disney Channel alum elevated hers. It tracks. After all, Gomez’s style can only be described as sophisticated sleek.

Designed by Jacquemus, her dress featured a crew-style neck with exaggerated boxy sleeves. Meanwhile, in contrast, the fabric around the bodice and hips were more fitted, clinging to her body with subtle ruching. Styled by her go to image architect, Erin Walsh, the piece also featured a teeny hemline.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

A Cherry Overload

Pulling off a red-on-red ensemble is one of the trickier fashion trends to style. (Even fashion editors tend to be intimidated by the all-crimson look.) Gomez, however, was unfazed. She committed to the fiery color and paired the dress with even more red touches. Her pointed-toe slingbacks, for example, were in the same blazing (and metallic) color family, in a Dorothy-approved ruby. Designed by Christian Louboutin, even the soles of her shoes were red.

Even her beauty details were also in the color family, including her rich scarlet nails and lighter lipstick.

Same Same, But Different

That same day, she changed into another outfit with similar T-shirt-esque elements. Also designed by Jacquemus, she wore a black minidress with a drapey sleeve on one side and a much, much shorter suggestion of a sleeve on the other. (If you wanted to cop the look, the dress is currently on sale for $623, from $890.)

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with peep-toe mules ($298) from Black Suede Studio.

Gomez might not have attended a fashion show in these serves, but they undoubtedly kicked NYFW off.