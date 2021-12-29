Selena Gomez is no stranger to the tattoo parlor. Over the years, the Only Murders in the Building actor has built up a pretty impressive collection, including an ode to her 2020 album and beauty brand Rare, and a sweet commemoration to the date she underwent a kidney transplant. After Gomez’s go-to tattoo studio Bang Bang NYC shared a pic of the singer on Dec. 15, fans started speculating that she may have added a new design to her canvas. And after tons of buzz, the studio finally revealed Gomez’s new watercolor tattoo.

The tattoo studio showed off the design by celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy in an Instagram post on Dec. 28. The picture featured a close-up of Gomez’s 17th tat: a watercolor dripping rose on her back. The black and white image has a blurred background, making sure viewers see the ink in all its glory. The rose floats in between Gomez’s shoulder blades, and its petals are filled in with soft pinks and purples. Those delicate hues stand out next to the rose’s dripping stem, which McCurdy created using darker grey tones. The watercolor tattoo is a departure from Gomez’s 16 other tats. It’s her most artistic and colorful design to date.

Gomez was inked at Bang Bang NYC earlier in 2021. The Rare singer went to McCurdy back in April to get a small cross on her collarbone. Bang Bang NYC shared a video of Gomez’s dainty spiritual ink and, similarly to their post of Gomez’s dripping rose, they professed their love for the multi-hyphenate talent. McCurdy is also responsible for most of Gomez’s tattoos, including the prayer hands on her thigh and the Roman numerals on the nape of her neck.

After posting a clearer image of Gomez’s tat, McCurdy revealed that model Cara Delevingne has the same watercolor design. Gomez has yet to share or comment on her new tattoo on her socials, so you’ll have to wait to learn of the meaning behind the dripping rose.