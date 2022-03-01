It may be too cold for a day at the beach, but you can achieve a flawlessly sun-kissed glow regardless of the temperature — and it doesn’t require leaving town or lying in the sun. All you need is to add some self-tanning drops into your pre-existing skin care routine.
Self-tanners can feel daunting, but self-tanning drops are great because they’re a concentrated form that you can customize to your liking. Simply add one or a few drops (depending on how bronze you’re looking to get) to your fave serum, lotion, SPF, or moisturizer, apply as you would normally, and enjoy a just-got-back-from-vacation glow after it activates (just like regular self-tanners).
Since these are blended with your skin care, you’re much less likely to be covered in streaks or deal with an orange face. (Been there.) While finding what works best for your skin can be a challenge, Bustle’s beauty editors have tried practically every product under the sun (get it? Tanning?) so you don’t have to guess. Below, see our picks of the best self-tanning drops you can buy.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.