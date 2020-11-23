Sephora's Black Friday Deals Include 50% Off Naked Palettes

If you thought the Sephorathon sounded good, just wait. Sephora's Black Friday deals have now dropped on its app, and you may want to guard your credit card with your life (or not, because retail therapy, right?). It's bringing shoppers some really good discounts, including 50% off selected products.

There are a few ways to save at Sephora during the famous shopping holiday. First, from now until Nov. 30, Beauty Insider members who spend $50 or more will get a 15% off discount sent to them for use on a future purchase. In addition to that, the retailer is also offering 50% off select products daily, so you'll want to check the app every morning to see if there's a newly on-sale product you want to snag (so it's basically like Christmas every day).

Finally, there are the preview discounts. Sephora hasn't revealed all of its Black Friday sale items yet, but it has launched an impressive preview on the app. Everything from hair to skin care and makeup essentials has prices slashed. Right now, you can start planning your shopping with these swoon-worthy deals, all of which are slated to drop on the big day (aka Nov. 27): a $10 Urban Decay Perversion mascara, 50% off Urban Decay's Naked Honey, Cherry, and Heat eyeshadow palettes, $20 Anastasia Beverly Hill Glow Kits, and dpHUE's Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse for just $17.50. And just think — these are only a taste of the Sephora Black Friday sales. There are even more coming, so be sure to keep refreshing your app to stay in the loop.

